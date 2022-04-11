Beautiful majlis tents to break your fast in…

Ramadan is well underway and there are so many brilliant places to break your fast this year. If you’re looking for a majlis that pulls out all the stops though, cast your eyes over these stunning Ramadan tents in Dubai.

Asateer

One of our favourite Ramadan tents in Dubai is Asateer, at Atlantis, The Palm. And it seems we’re not the only ones who think so, as HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice-President of the UAE, has already given Asateer his royal stamp of approval. The large tent is adorned with sparkling chandeliers and is open daily from sunset to 8.30pm throughout Ramadan, priced at Dhs240 on weekdays and Dhs260 on weekends, including water and Ramadan juices.

Asateer, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, daily sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs240 weekdays, Dhs260 weekends. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Jumeirah Emirates Towers

While strictly not a tent, the views more than make up for that fact. Nestled between the two skyscrapers of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, this terrace overlooks the stunning Museum of the Future. Dishes include slow roasted local camel and grilled goat, plus seasonal fish such as prawns, kingfish fillets, mackerel, threadfin bream, sea bream, and red snapper. The iftar runs daily from sunset and is priced at Dhs275 per person.

Terrace between two towers, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, daily, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 330 0000. jumeirah.com

Madinat Jumeirah

The stunning majlis at Madinat Jumeirah is something you need to see to believe. Iftar runs from sunset to 8.30pm, priced at Dhs220 per person, then suhoor goes from 9.30pm until 3am, with a minimum spend of Dhs185 per person (over 18’s only).

Madinat Jumeirah Al Majlis, daily from sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs220. Tel: (0)4 366 5500. jumeirah.com

Bab Al Shams

Break your fast under a stream of fairy lights at Bab Al Shams’ picturesque outdoor majlis. The pretty setting features 10 live cooking stations serving Arabic cuisine, seafood, poultry, and vegetarian dishes, plus water, Ramadan juices and Arabic coffee. Prices start from Dhs299 per person.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, daily from sunset, from Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 809 6100. babalshams.com

Dubai Opera

Break your fast in a dining hall like no other at the magnificent Dubai Opera. The theatre has been transformed to accommodate diners, alongside live Arabian entertainers, including oud players and other instrumentalists. The iftar buffet features international and Arabic dishes with live carving stations, and a variety of sweets and desserts. The event runs from sunset until 9.30pm, priced at Dhs290 per person.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, daily sunset until 9.30pm, Dhs290. dubaiopera.com