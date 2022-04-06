Up your ‘Gram game…

There are plenty of reasons to visit Sharjah and if checking out the Instagrammable restaurants and cafes was not on your list, this round-up will have you driving over faster than you can double-tap.

Here are 4 insta-worthy restaurants and cafes in Sharjah to check out

Ilona Cafè

Pink up your ‘Gram at pretty-as-a-picture Ilona Cafe at Muwailih in Sharjah. The dainty pink interiors are complimented with pretty flower walls, pink neon lights, floral trees, chandeliers and white brick inlay. The Instagramable meter goes even higher with the food and drinks that are served up. There’s speciality coffee, all-day breakfast, speciality desserts and even a pretty afternoon tea – all with pops of colour and edible flowers to make your ‘Gram pop. Check out the menu here.

Ilona Cafè, Muweillah Comercial, Sharjah, opened daily, 5pm to 2.30am (Ramadan hours), @ilonacafe

Storie Cafe

Step into Storie Cafe and a few hues jump out at you but the grammability factor here is thanks to the food. The pink chia bowl will light up your ‘Gram quick nicely as will the cinnamon rose latte complete with dried roses and a Picasso-esque steamed milk design. Though not as vibrant, the other perfectly-plated dishes are worth a spot on the grid and will definitely draw in those likes.

Storie Cafe, Muweillah Comercial, Sharjah, 5pm to 4am (Ramadan hours) Tel: (0)6 550 2828, @storiecafe

Waffle Street

It’s a dream come true for chocolate fans here at Waffle Street where chocolate is pretty much slathered on all the dishes including crepes, mini pancakes and waffles. You’ll also find it in their (calorific) milkshakes. There is also plenty of lotus, pistachio and fruity treats. No matter what you pick, self-brownie points will be awarded in the way of likes.

Waffle Street, 146 Al Qasimi Street, Al Sharq, Al Nasserya, Sharjah, Tel: (0)50 327 9955. @waffeestreet

caya

This fine-dining Mediterranean restaurant brags minimalistic tones and design elements that will steal the spotlight on your grid. No matter what the dish is, it seems that caya will find an elegant way to plate it. Dishes you can tuck into include breakfast items, vibrant looking fresh salads, wood-fired pizzas, burgers and much more. It is sure to draw out the ‘mmm’s’ and double taps from social media scrollers.

caya, Sharjah Arab Cultural Capital Monument, Al Dhaid Road, University City, Sharjah, sunset to 2am (Ramadan hours). Tel: (0)56 480 4682. @cayauae

Images: Instagram