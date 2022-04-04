The final count has been tallied up…

On Thursday March 31, Expo 2020 Dubai came to end with a huge closing ceremony featuring hours of live entertainment, three fireworks displays and thousands of attendees. After six months of hard work, events, performances and cultural displays, the world fair closed its doors for the final time.

Expo 2020 Dubai in numbers

Over 182 days Expo 2020 Dubai recorded precisely 24,102,967 visits, with attendees from 192 countries. As the first ever Expo to be held in the Middle East, Dubai marked a major achievement and the event has been hailed a huge success – particularly as it navigated through the Covid-19 pandemic.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, said, “After an incredible six months, we are immensely proud to have staged a World Expo that has connected minds, created the future and inspired the world.

“Expo 2020 Dubai is a triumph that will go down in history as a beacon of unity and hope – a tremendous honour for the UAE as we celebrated our 50th year and a defining moment in the history of our nation. My sincere and heartfelt congratulations to our leadership for their vision and guidance in staging an exceptional World Expo that befits our ambitious nation.”

What next?

Ten of Expo’s most popular attractions will stay operational after the event. The area is now closed off to the public and will reopen later this year as District 2020. Some of its most-loved pavilions will live on at District 2020, Dubai’s newest residential and business zone located on the Expo site. District 2020 will be a ’15-minute city’ meaning you can travel from one side to the other without the need for a car.

Image: Dubai Media Office