Until the end of April, enjoy half price dining at two new restaurants…

Looking for a wallet-friendly meal out this week? It’s your last chance to enjoy 50 per cent off at two of the city’s coolest new restaurants. Until the end of April, both Canary Club, the flamboyant California-inspired diner in JLT; and Yingsu, a lively Chinese restaurant in JBR are offering 50 per cent off their a la carte menus to celebrate throwing open their doors.

If you’re after a fun-filled night out in JLT, snag yourself a reservation at Canary Club, the latest offering from the masterminds behind The Maine. Described as a ‘laid-back West Coast eatery’, the two-floor restaurant is set in a standalone building that overlooks the Banyan Tree Pool.

On the menu, foodies can expect a menu designed as an ode to a Californian diner, and on it there’s influences from Japan, Mexico and across Latin America. Ceviches, sushi, salads and bowls sit alongside a robata grill section, plus a collection of pizzas finished with divisive toppings like chicken and pineapple; short rib and burrata; and oyster mushroom.There’s half price off the a la carte menu until April 30, with reservations essential to secure the tasty 50 per cent off deal.

For fans of authentic Chinese cuisine, Yingsu is another restaurant offering 50 per cent off the food menu for the month of April, meaning it’s your final chance to dine for half price this week.

The vibrant restaurant, which has replaced Ramusake in the DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, serves up an authentic Chinese dining experience, with a tastebud-tingling menu of traditional flavours and signature dishes.

On the menu, an array of plates for sharing include beloved seafood and meat Chinese dishes, but also extend to options that are vegetarian and vegan, ensuring all palates and tastes are catered to. You won’t want to miss trying the signature Peking duck, a hero dish at Yingsu.

While the restaurant is set to officially launch at the end of the month, all bookings during April will enjoy a saving of 50 per cent off the a la carte menu. You can book via eat@yingsudxb.com.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 2am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com

Yingsu, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dubai – Jumeirah Beach, JBR, 5pm to late, Sunday to Thursday. Tel: (0)4 575 1331, @yingsudxb.com