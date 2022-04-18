Miami Vibes is back with yet another cool food festival…

Miami Vibes, Dubai’s most Instagrammable food festival took place in Safa Park last month but don’t be down if you missed it as the team has launched another cool food festival – Miami Vibes Drive-Thru.

The food festival is set to take place over the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr until May 8. The car barriers are open from 7pm and it will be open until 3am daily – which means you can also celebrate suhoor here.

It is Miami Vibes’ first drive-thru food festival and one you don’t want to miss. You can find the food festival on Al Wasl Road near Police Academy parking (next to Galleria Mall and Emirates NBD).

Now, for the most important bit of information…

What is the food vendor list for Miami Vibes Drive-Thru?

Diners can expect popular burgers, confectionaries, seafood options, healthy treats and of course, vendors offering their very own unique delicious (and Instagrammable) coffee and drinks. A post shared on @miamivibes.ae Instagram account named 14 vendors (as of April 7).

The food vendors listed are: Sip, Shot Speciality Cake, Lamba, Hala Shells, Belly Bumps, La Baguette L’entrecote, Tendain Cafe, Yog Up, Simple, Swaggers Restaurants and Absolute Zero. Everyone’s favourite Chunk Bakehouse, Sauce Dubai and CZN Burak will also be at the food festival.

Judging by the photographs and videos that we have seen, there may be a few tables outside the vendor’s food trucks but mostly we spotted plenty of diners happily chowing down in their (parked) cars.

To keep up to date with the Miami Vibes Drive-Thru food festival and for all the latest information, make sure you’re following @miamivibes.ae

See you there!

Miami Vibes, Al Wal Road near Police Academy parking (next to Galleria Mall and Emirates NBD), Dubai, 7pm to 3am daily until May 8. @miamivibes.ae

Images: Instagram