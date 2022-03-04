Calling all the foodies in the city…

Miami Vibes is making its way to Safa Park Dubai to paint the town pink and to fill your bellies with a number of treats from March 5 to 20.

Miami Vibes was last seen in Abu Dhabi in February and hints were dropped that the food festival would pop up in Dubai soon. As we eagerly awaited the update, What’s On caught the announcement on social media that the Instagrammable food festival will be opening its doors at Safa Park. What a great way to start your weekend!

It’s been two years since Miami Vibes has returned and you can expect a lot of foodies to line up at the gates when it opens.

Here’s what you need to know.

The festival takes place for 15 delicious days from March 5 to 20. Doors open from 3pm to 11pm which means you can do lunch, snacks or/and dinner here.

Apart from, of course, a number of popular local food vendors dishing out delicious grub, expect a number of Instagrammable moments, entertainment and a whole lot of pink.

Our only tips would be to go hungry and dress comfy, aka stretchy pants and comfortable walking shoes.

As of now, we are waiting for a list of food vendors but we are certain that there will be a variety to choose from. During the festival in Abu Dhabi, foodies in the capital had a collection of 32 trucks, and we can expect the same in Dubai.

As of now, we know that there is no entry fee to enter the food festival, but you may need to shell out Dhs3 per person to enter Safa Park.

To see a list of vendors who will be displaying their delicious food at Al Safa Park and for all the latest information, make sure you’re following @miamivibes.ae

See you there!

Miami Vibes, Safa Park, Al Safa, Dubai, March 5 to 15, @miamivibes.ae