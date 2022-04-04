Add these to your ‘Remind me’ list this April…

Heading home two hours early during Ramadan and not sure what to do with your time? Check out Netflix as there are plenty of new films and shows for you to check out in April 2022.

Here are the best films and series to watch on Netflix this April

Netflix Original Series

Hold Tight

Release date: TBD

Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, this series follows the story of a teenager Adam who vanishes into thin air disrupting the once peaceful neighbourhood in the Warsaw suburbs.

Hard Cell

Release date: April 12, 2022

Writer and creator Catherine Tate plays multiple characters in this documentary-style comedy set in the fictional female prison, HMP Woldsley. Catherine believes that creativity is the building block of rehabilitation leading her and the oddball collection of women inmates to rehearse for a musical directed by ex-Eastender’s star Cheryl Fergison. It’s funny yes, so expect to laugh, but it’s also surprisingly moving.

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Release date: April 15, 2022

Season 1 of Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia who is caught in an unfortunate time loop where she is a guest of honour at a seemingly inescapable party one night in New York City. ‘What’s so unfortunate about that?’ you ask? Well, she dies repeatedly (in different very painful ways) and always restarts at the same moment at the party. Of course, she is aware of this and is trying to figure out what is happening to her. Netflix has only released a teaser announcing a date release for Season 2 but not much else is known. Hopefully at the very least Nadia has figured out by now that she needs to use the elevator instead of the stairs.

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Release date: April 27, 2022

The trailer is enough to cause goosebumps. Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe’s tragic death spawned conspiracies and rumours for decades, often overshadowing her talent and shrewdness. The pieces come together through previously unheard recordings in this Netflix Documentary from those who knew her best throwing a spotlight on her glam but complicated life offering a new perspective on what happened that fateful night.

Netflix Film and Documentary

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Release date: April 1, 2022

This animated autobiographical fantasy is by American film director, producer, and screenwriter, Richard Linklater. The coming of age tale is inspired by Linklater’s own life and will take you on a journey to the moon and back. It is set in a suburb of Houston in 1969 and follows the story of a young school kid named Stan who gets recruited by NASA for a secret mission to the moon ahead of the historic Apollo 11 mission.

The Last Bus

Release date: April 1, 2022

When a group of students go on a school trip, the last thing they expected was a bunch of robots – who look like the prototype for Transformers if we’re being really honest – zapping away the rest of humanity. The action-packed sci-fi series is 10 episodes and follows the students on their hunt to find the eco-scientist who created the robots in the first place, but of course, there are plenty of twists along the way.

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story

Release date: April 6, 2022

Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom’s most beloved TV personalities – an English DJ, television and radio personality who hosted BBC shows including Top of the Pops and Jim’ll Fix It. However, shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation dug up more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as five.

Choose or Die

Release date: April 15, 2022

When a young coder finds and obviously tries out a lost 80s survival horror game, she unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart forcing her to choose from terrifying decisions (clearly, she hasn’t seen Jumanji…).

Along for the Ride

Release date: April 15, 2022

Before Auden heads off for college, she wants to do all the things she wasn’t able to do before. She ends up meeting mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac who shows her during their nightly quests just how much fun life can be. The film is based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Sarah Dessen.

Silverton Siege

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: April 27, 2022

This action thriller film is inspired by the true events of 1980 South Africa. Three freedom fighters get into a dispute with the state after a failed sabotage mission which turns into a bank hostage standoff. The film is inspired by the real-life incident that sparked the global ‘Free Mandela’ movement.

Images: Netflix stills