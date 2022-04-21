The new banknotes follow the success of the new Dhs50 banknote launched in December 2021…

Two new banknotes are set to launch in the UAE this week in five and ten dirham denominations. The news was announced by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

Similar to the Dhs50 banknote launched in December 2021, the new Dhs5 and Dhs10 banknotes will be made of polymer and enhanced by advanced technical characteristics and security features.

The new banknotes reflect CBUAE’s aim ‘to keep pace with the nation’s development and vision in the next fifty years, particularly in the financial and economic sectors.’

The new Dhs50 banknote has been a huge success and CBUAE is hoping for the same response for the new Dhs5 and Dhs10 banknotes.

Why the change to polymer?

Well, for one they are more durable than the traditional cotton paper banknotes – so you don’t have to worry about crumpled and taped up notes anymore. According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), they will last two or more times longer in circulation.

Besides this, they are also more sustainable and fall in line with the CBUAE’s adoption of sustainable practices and growth.

Want to know more about the two banknotes?

The Dhs5 banknote will remain brown in colour and the Dhs10 will remain green but both the banknotes will include a transparent window featuring a portrait of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the logo of the UAE nation brand with fluorescent drawings and inscriptions.

As for the pictures, the Dhs5 note features an image of the Ajman Fort – an ancient monument that bears witness to the cultural and historical legacy of the UAE’s forefathers. On the reverse of this note, you will find an image of Dhayah Fort in Ras Al Khaimah – another of UAE’s prominent cultural landmarks.

The photo on the front of the Dhs10 banknote features an image of the popular Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the reverse features the Khorfakkan amphitheatre in Sharjah.

Both banknotes will also feature prominent symbols in braille to help visually impaired consumers.

According to WAM, the new banknotes will enter circulation on Thursday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 26.

Do note that the current banknotes of both denominations will remain in circulation along with the new polymer notes.

Images: WAM