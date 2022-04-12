New rules have been announced for visitors to Qatar…

Don’t have a ticket to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? Planning on visit to soak up the atmosphere? Think again. Visitors who don’t have a ticket will not be able to enter the country during the tournament, officials have announced.

If you are one of the lucky ticket holders, you will be issued with an official FIFA ID and a Hayya Card, which enables you to get a visa to enter Qatar and enter the stadiums. The card also gives you free access to public transport on match days.

Chief Operating Officer of Qatar Tourism Berhold Trenkel confirmed to The Sun on Sunday: “A decision has been taken that only fans with match tickets will be allowed visas. They will need official fan IDs to get into Qatar and those who do not have them will not be allowed to travel.”

The countdown is on to the FIFA World Cup 2022, which takes place in Qatar from Monday 21 November to Friday 2 December. The World Cup final draw has been confirmed and both the group and match schedules have been announced.

If you’re footie fan and desperate for some tickets, don’t despair. The second Random Selection Draw has opened and runs until April 28, 2022. It makes no difference if you apply for tickets early or later – so get registering, people – as the tickets will be allocated after the application period has closed.

Ticket types include individual match tickets, supporter tickets, conditional supporter tickets and four-stadium ticket series. If you are successful in your bid, you will find out before by 31 May if you’ve scored some tickets.

fifa.com/tickets