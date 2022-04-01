Take note…

If you’re a car owner in Dubai, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has an update on parking timings in Dubai for you this Ramadan.

For a month during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai, there will be split parking times. This means that from Monday to Saturday, parking fees will apply between 8am and 6pm, and between 8pm and midnight.

Remember, public parking in Dubai is now free on Sundays as per the latest announcement by RTA earlier this week according to a new Resolution by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

It is important to note, however, that the timings will remain the same in Tecom-regulated zones, with fees applicable from 8am to 6pm. The usual tariffs at multi-level parking lots will be applicable as normal.