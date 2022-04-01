Here are the paid parking timings for Dubai during Ramadan 2022
If you’re a car owner in Dubai, Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has an update on parking timings in Dubai for you this Ramadan.
For a month during the Holy Month of Ramadan in Dubai, there will be split parking times. This means that from Monday to Saturday, parking fees will apply between 8am and 6pm, and between 8pm and midnight.
Remember, public parking in Dubai is now free on Sundays as per the latest announcement by RTA earlier this week according to a new Resolution by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
It is important to note, however, that the timings will remain the same in Tecom-regulated zones, with fees applicable from 8am to 6pm. The usual tariffs at multi-level parking lots will be applicable as normal.
Ways to pay for public parking in Dubai
As of December end, RTA announced that you can now pay for your public parking fees using its new WhatsApp bot, Mahboub. All you need to do is add Mahboub to your contact list on 0097158 800 9090. Head to the WhatsApp app to ‘chat’ with Mahboub to pay your public parking fee. The format is ‘plate code and number<space>area code<space>time in hours.’
You can also pay using the RTA app, where you can top up credit and quickly and easily find your location, set the amount of time you need, and pay and renew as you go.
Finally, you can SMS 7275 with your plate code and number<space>area code<space>time in hours – however, this will incur a Dhs0.30 charge each time.
RTA has also announced that timings for the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, Public buses, Marine transport have changed as well during the Holy Month. For any updates, visit the RTA website.
