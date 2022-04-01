It was announced by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)…

Using public transportation during Ramadan? Take note as Dubai Metro, buses, marine and other services will have new timings during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ramadan in UAE will be officially declared today after the moon sighting committee meeting this evening but if plan ahead and read on.

Public transportation

Dubai Metro

Stations on the Dubai Metro Red Line:

Monday to Thursday: 5am to midnight

Friday: 5am to 1am (the following day)

Saturday: 5am to midnight

Sunday: 8am to midnight

Stations on the Dubai Metro Green Line:

Monday to Thursday: 5am to midnight

Friday: 5am to 1am (the following day)

Saturday: 5am to midnight

Sunday: 8am to midnight

Dubai Tram

Monday to Saturday: 6am to 1am (the following day)

Sunday: 9am to 1am (the following day)

Public Bus (Main stations)

Gold Souk: 4.30am to 1.22am (the following day)

Al Ghubaiba: 4.26 am to 00:57 (the following day)

Satwa (Substations): 4.40 am to 11.50pm

According to RTA: Metro Link Service at Centrepoint, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, Etisalat stations will be geared to the operation and journey times of the metro.

Do note, intercity bus, commercial buses and substations of Al Ghubaiba will also operate under new timings. You can find out more about your trip here. Marine transport, abra and Dubai Ferry timings can also be found on the same link.

Water Taxi

Water taxi: 11am to 5pm. Do note, that the customer must book in advance.

Public parking

Parking fees shall apply to all parking spaces from Monday to Saturday (remember, public parking in Dubai is now free on Sundays) from 8am to 6pm, and 8pm to midnight.

Tecom Zone Parking (F Code) from 8am to 6pm.

Multi-storey parking will operate 24 hours daily.

RTA office timings

Customer happiness centres

Monday to Thursday: 9am to 5pm

Friday: 9am to 12pm.

The smart customer happiness centres at Umm Ramool, Al Manara, Deira, Al Barsha, Tawar, Al Kafaf and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual around the clock. Timings for service provider centres (technical testing) can be found here.

Images: RTA