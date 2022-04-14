Check out the renovated beachside restaurant boasting major Mediterranean vibes…

The Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah’s restaurant has a new culinary addition, Villamore, which promises to make you feel like you are on a mini-getaway. Nestled inside the luxury hotel, the restaurant is so well hidden we were misdirected twice, but when you do reach Villamore, you’re rewarded with uninterrupted views of the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

Villamore has been given a mature makeover, which promises a chilled yet sophisticated dining experience. The beachside restaurant boasts major Mediterranean vibes, from its Breton-like sofas and sunbeds, to its signature sangrias.

Whether you want to sit on the terrace, rooftop or indoors, you can’t go wrong, as every spot has its own charm. Inside, the décor is turned up a notch with plush teal sofas, gorgeous greenery, shimmering mirrors and vast floor to ceiling windows, which let in the kind of natural light that would make an estate agent proud. We opted for the outdoors, mostly for the Insta-worthy sunset views.

Villamore is currently open for lunch and dinner, and boasts an extensive tapas and dinner menu. From the tapas menu, we tried the pappardella ripiena (Dhs60) with ricotta, spinach and walnut – one to order if you like your pasta al dente with a generous helping of cherry tomatoes. Plus, it has its own delightful little story: it’s inspired by chef Silvio Carro’s childhood memories and his grandmother’s homemade pasta.

On the dinner menu, the starters go from the simple to the extravagant and have the prices to match. We had the baby beetroot with goat cheese (Dhs70) with spicy almond and peach, and the bruleed foi gras (Dhs135) with vanilla, apple, hazelnut paste and mixed berries. The servings are all pretty as a picture and perfectly portioned, so you can work your way through several courses without feeling overwhelmed.

Be warned: veggies have limited options (well, one) when it comes to main courses, as it is meat and seafood heavy. On the vegetarian front, the rigatoni with tomato sauce and mozzarella (Dhs85) proved that simple ingredients, when done correctly, can still standout.

While on the meat front, the duck breast (Dhs150) was oozing with juicy flavours, and magnificently moorish. Served with cauliflower, mango chutney, mixed berries, soy glaze, spinach puree and more duck – in the form of a duck croquette – it was the surprise hit of the meal.

Villamore – where to go for a little bit of zen, and a whole lot of great food.

Villamore, Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, daily Lunch: 12pm to 7pm, Dinner: 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (0)4 444 2000, fbreservation.thepalm@kempinski.com, @villamoredubai

Images: Provided