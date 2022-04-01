“The UAE and Dubai will continue, God willing, to be graceful and strong – and able, to connect minds and create the future with this exceptional government, and the leadership of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed…”

Expo 2020 Dubai came to a spectacular end last night, with a star-studded ceremony bringing the curtain down on an incredible six-month global spectacle. And as part of the glittering closing ceremony line-up, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai shared a touching message for those watching the ceremony both in-person and virtually around the world.

“During the Expo 2020 Dubai journey, we portrayed to the world a different version of ingenuity that touched the hearts and minds of every member of society,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “Our sons and daughters have proven their ability to overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges. And in every moment of this journey, we reflected the values of the UAE – values of affection and hospitality. Today is not the end of Expo 2020, but a new beginning.”

“The UAE and Dubai will continue, God willing, to be graceful and strong – and able, to Connect Minds and Create the Future with this exceptional government, and the leadership of my brother Mohamed bin Zayed,” His Highness added.

In 6 months, the world met @expo2020dubai.192 countries, diverse cultures, bringing in their ideas & aspirations. Millions of visitors from the UAE & the world & thousands of events hosted to create incredible experiences. Launched from Dubai, the world’s city to shape our future pic.twitter.com/NJfOLxdAgi — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) March 31, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed attended the Expo 2020 closing ceremony alongside his son, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, which saw live performances from Norah Jones, Christina Aguilera and a closing DJ set from Tiesto. The ceremony also saw the baton for World Expo being handed over to Osaka, Japan, which will host the next Expo in 2025.