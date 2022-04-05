Make a splash at Yas Waterworld or get your thrills at Ferrari World or Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi…

If you’re looking for fun things to do in the capital this April, look no further than Abu Dhabi’s action-packed Yas Island. Home to a trio of enthralling theme parks, they’ve all slashed the price of single day tickets throughout Ramadan, with a tasty 25% off at Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Exclusive to UAE residents, the price of single day tickets for theme parks Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is reduced t Dhs240, while you can access Yas Waterworld for just Dhs210 throughout Ramadan.

Make a splash at Yas Waterworld

Yas Waterwold is an adventure-themed park with more than 40 slides and attractions, telling the story of an Emirati child, Dana’s search for a lost pearl. Thrill rides include Bubble’s Barrel, Rush Rider, and the region’s largest suspended roller coaster, Bandit Bomber.

You can buy your tickets here.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

A homage to some of the world’s most exhilarating hypercars, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s collection of thrilling attractions includes over 40 record-breaking roller coasters, including the world’s fastest rollercoaster. Looking to try something even more hair-raising? At the end of 2020, Ferrari World added a scenic walking tour over the park’s iconic red roof and a two-track zipline to give you even more opportunities to face your fears.

You can buy your tickets here.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi

A wonderland for Warner Bros. fans, you can hunt for clues with Scooby-Doo, go on adventure with Bugs Bunny and embark on a mission with a real-life superhero all under one climate-controlled, fully immersive roof at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. There’s more than 29 action-packed rides and family-friendly experiences to check out, spread across six themed lands. Why not make a weekend of it and check into the paraphernalia-packed Warner Bros. Hotel next door?

You can buy your tickets here.