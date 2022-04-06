The UAE has recovered to 110% of its 2019 levels…

The UAE has been recognised as travel’s most recovered country post Covid-19, according to a new report by Travelport. A global technology company that powers travel bookings for thousands of airlines and hotels worldwide, Travelport’s just-released trend data shows that the UAE has recovered to 110% of its 2019 levels.

Within that recovery, Dubai dominates, currently operating at 114% of 2019 levels. This makes Dubai not only the second most recovered city in the Middle East, but also the fifth most recovered city in the world. Only Riyadh is considered as more recovered than Dubai in the Middle East, at 115%.

Visitors are flocking to the UAE from all over the world, but travellers from the UK, Bangladesh and India are the top three markets currently travelling into the emirates according to the Travelport data.

Corporate travel continues to dominate

High volumes of business travellers are descending on Dubai in 2022, with almost one third of all bookings this year made by corporate travellers. This has catapulted Dubai to the number one business travel destination in the world right now, replacing the British capital of London, which held the top spot in 2019.

The UAE’s successful recovery

While the UAE underwent a strict lockdown for several months in March 2020, through thoughtful leadership and the world’s highest vaccination rate, Dubai was able to reopen for travel in July 2020. The other emirates followed suit in the months thereafter.

In late 2021 and into 2022, the return of large scale events has undoubtedly contributed to the UAE’s comeback. Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors on October 1, 2021 and welcomed some 24 million visits, while concerts at the Coca-Cola Arena, the return of Dubai World Cup at full capacity have further contributed to Dubai’s success.