Travelling to India? We have great news to share for UAE passengers as they will no longer have to undergo a pre-departure PCR test before they travel. The news was announced by India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The update came late last week on March 31 and is only applicable to those individuals who have had both Covid-19 vaccinations from a recognised country. Thankfully, this includes the UAE.

The one thing you do need before you travel though is to have all the approved documents ready. This includes the vaccine certificate issued by a government authority which needs to be uploaded on the Air Suvidha travel portal along with all your other personal, health and travel details. If you are taking a connecting domestic flight, you will need to fill in these details, too.

Don’t forget to take the self-declaration form as you won’t be able to board without it. You may also be asked to show the Aarogya Setu app on your mobile, so be sure to download it.

On arrival, you may be subjected to a random post-arrival test at the airport (two per cent of every flight). Do note, that if you are found to be positive, you will need to isolate as per the protocol.

What if I am not vaccinated?

If you are not vaccinated, you will need to present a negative PCR test conducted within 72 hours prior to departure. This must be uploaded to the Air Suvidha travel portal along with your other personal, health and travel details.

Children under the age of five are exempt from pre-and post-arrival Covid-19 testing.

