Add these to your ‘Remind me’ list this May…

Netflix is the ultimate go-to for a binge-worthy unwind. The list of new releases can be pretty long and the choice daunting, but we’ve selected some of the best new movies and shows for you to check out in May 2022.

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive

Release date: May 3

This Netflix documentary follows free diver Johanna Nordblad as she attempts to break the world record for distance travelled under ice… all in one breath. Brrr…

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

Release date: May 4

This is a gripping four-part documentary that tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania. We will experience the disaster through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks and see the impact it had on the community.

Blood Sisters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: May 5

This dramatic thriller tells the story of two friends, Sarah and Kemi. Sarah is engaged to her dream man, Kola but their union has a dark side. Kola is a physically abusive and controlling man but despite Kemi’s advice, Sarah is determined to press on with the wedding. On the day of the engagement, tragedy strikes setting off a catastrophic series of events, finding both women on the run.

Christina P: Mom Genes

Release date: May 8

Christina Pazsitzky Segura, known by her stage name Christina P, is a Canadian-born American stand-up comedian, podcaster, writer, host and TV personality. On May 8, she is taking over your screens on Netflix hilariously sharing the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between.

42 Days of Darkness

Release date: May 11

Based on a true story. 42 Days of Darkness (Season 1) follows the heartwrenching story of Cecilia’s struggle to find her missing sister, Verónica Montes, in a small town in Chili. Adding on to her woeful search, she also has to fight against the negligence of the institutions, the prejudices of society and the harassment of the media. It is the first Chilean series produced for Netflix.

Our Father

Release date: May 11

This Netflix documentary investigates an ex-fertility doctor by the name of Donald Cline who has fathered over 50 children by artificially inseminating his own sperm into women. Decades later, his ‘children’ band together to pursue justice.

Operation Mincemeat

Release date: May 12

Based on an extraordinary true story. Operation Mincemeat follows two intelligence officers’ who hope to change the course of World War II and save many lives as they plot to break Hitler’s deadly grip on Europe by recruiting the most unlikely of secret agents: a dead man.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Release date: May 13

Based on the bestselling novel by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller as he restarts his career in his trademark Lincoln where he soon finds himself diving into a high-profile murder trial.

Senior Year

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Release date: May 13

When a popular cheerleader (played by Rebel Wilson) falls off the pyramid stunt, she slips into a 20-year coma. She wakes up 37 years old and finds herself wanting her old life back, including her high-school cheerleader status and a prom queen title.

Stranger Things 4

Release date: May 27

Stranger Things 4 picks up six months after the Battle of Starcourt – which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. The group of friends are still struggling with the aftermath and are separated for the first time. Throw in the complexities of high school and things just aren’t easy.

Images: Stills