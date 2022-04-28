Expo 2020 Dubai lives on in the digital world…

Expo 2020 Dubai continues to live on in our hearts but now, we have a new way to revisit the greatest show in the world – through Google Arts & Culture.

The virtual collection was launched on April 26 and will allow Expo 2020 Dubai fans to pay a digital revisit to the Expo site.

What is Google Arts & Culture?

Google Arts & Culture is an online platform packed with high-resolution images and videos of artworks and cultural artefacts from around the world. It works with over 2,000 cultural institutions to help make the world’s culture and heritage accessible to anyone.

Visitors can explore museums, artworks, festivals and more from all corners of the globe. And of course, Expo 2020 Dubai has been added to the list.

The platform is free to use and can be accessed by people around the world allowing them to continue experiencing the best of Expo 2020 Dubai.

You can explore and scroll to your heart’s delight on artsandculture.google.com

Tell me more…

On Google Arts & Culture, besides seeing fabulous high-resolution images, you will also learn more. No, it’s not a long lengthy read but just the main facts that you probably didn’t know before.

Much like the physical Expo 2020 Dubai, a quick visit to Google Arts & Culture isn’t enough. One weblink will lead you to another which leads to another amounting to hours of exploring.

There are a number of videos to be seen, pavilion facades to have a closer look at, artwork to be discovered and much more.

Commenting on the project, Anthony Nakache, Google’s Managing Director in the Middle East & North Africa stated, ‘Expo is an event that many of us would like to relive. We’re excited to be able to offer a digital home for Dubai Expo 2020 so everyone, wherever they may be can continue to experience this truly memorable event’.

You can even explore Dubai…

Last year in September, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced the launch of Dubai’s Culture & Heritage project on Google Arts & Culture.

It will allow people from all over the world to learn about the emirate’s rich culture and heritage as well as its vibrant creative scene.

Explore here.

You can even explore it on your mobile devices. Here are the links to download the Google Arts & Culture app for Android and iOS.