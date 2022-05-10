10 top new ladies’ night and ladies' day deals in Dubai

Did someone say unlimited drinks?…

Dubai restaurants knows how to treat a lady, thanks to its ever-impressive list of ladies’ day and night deals. Whether it’s the sight of platters and drinks vouchers or the words unlimited and free that does it for you, there are ladies’ days and nights to suit all tastes and budgets.

So, if you’re looking to switch things up or try somewhere new, then check out our list of the best new ladies’ days and nights in Dubai. Call your girls – deals await.

Bar Du Port

Bar Du Port opened at the start of 2022, and is bursting with boho chic vibes. The ladies’ night package costs Dhs200 and takes place every Wednesday from 8pm. During the night, you get two hours of unlimited drinks and two starters. The drinks menu includes spirits, wine, beer and cocktails. The dishes include mini burgers, barrata and kale salad.

Bar Du Port, Dubai Harbour Pier Club, Dubai Marina, 8pm, Wed, Dhs200. Tel: (0)50 969 9820. barduportdubai.com



Canary Club

JLT’s trendiest new hangout has a top deal for ladies every Wednesday. Groups of chicas can head down to Canary Club for a mid-week treat, where they can enjoy unlimited red and white wine, as well as sangrias, when dining. It runs every Wednesday from 8pm to 12am.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 8pm to 12am, Wednesdays . Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com

February 30

We have fallen for this new beach club and might have just double tap it once more, thanks to its new ladies’ day deal. Every Tuesday from noon to 7pm, women get a sunbed, two glasses of grape or bubbles and a three-course meal for Dhs200. If that wasn’t enough, there are Insta-worthy views of Dubai Marina and a menu created by Dubai’s superstar chef Reif Othman. Dishes include seared salmon, beef sliders and shrimp tempura.

February 30, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, noon to 7pm, Tue Dhs200. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. february30dubai.com

Kyo Dubai



Dig your chopsticks into Kyo Dubai’s Sakura ladies’ night. The Japanese restaurant is a stylish spot, which serves sashimi, sushi and teppanyaki. The ladies’ night package costs Dhs95 and takes place every Monday from 9pm. Enjoy three drinks and a sushi platter, plus a further 30 per cent off the food menu.

Kyo Dubai, The Pointe West Marina, Ground Floor, Dubai. 9pm, Mon, Dhs95. Tel: (0)52 138 8885. kyorestaurant.com

Lola Taberna Española



The award-winning Spanish restaurant has launched a new ladies’ night, Lolita Noche Latina, which begins on Friday May 13. If you’re a night owl or looking for an after party, head here on a Friday night at the stroke of midnight. The DJ will be spinning Latin music until 3am, and you can sip your way through Spanish wines and spirits. Ladies, get there early – you’ll be given free drinks from midnight until 1am.

Lola Taberna Española, TRYP by Wyndham Dubai, Barsha Heights, Dubai, free drinks from midnight until 1am, Fri. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. lolataberna.com



Hola

Chica Loca – Meydan Hotel’s ladies’ night – is bringing the Spanish vibes to Dubai. For Dhs145 every Tuesday, you can dig into three dishes and a selection of cocktails. The scene is buzzing, thanks to the rooftop views and DJ Just Brad’s house music.

Hola, Meydan Hotel, Meydan Racecourse Al Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Tue, Dhs145. Tel:(0)4 381 3333. themeydanhotel.com

Mura



Mura is bringing the Amalfi ambience to Dubai’s The Pointe. The restaurant has launched a new ladies’ night package, which takes place from 7pm to 11pm every Tuesday and costs Dhs169. Try sharing platters for two that include calamari, arancini, zucchini chips, truffle fries and dips. Then enjoy three drinks, which includes house spirits, house wines and three special cocktails.

Mura, West Marina, First Floor, The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Tue 7pm to 11pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)4 458 1856. thepointe.ae

Nonya



Get a taste of Singapore at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ newest venue, Nonya. The ladies’ night, Mama San Said: Act Like a Lady, is buzzing. DJ Natalie Brogan and Nonya’s resident DJ Romano Santiago provide the soundtrack. Taking place every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm, the ladies’ night package costs Dhs158 – it includes unlimited cocktails and fifty per cent off of bar bites. The menu includes Singaporean cereal chicken, soft shell chilli crabs, green mango salad, Hainanese chicken rice and more.

Nonya, 44th Floor, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah, Dubai, 8pm to 11pm, Thu, Dhs158. Tel: (0)4 574 1144. nonyadubai.com

Surf Club

Improve hump day and visit Surf Club Dubai. The Hideout at the Hamptons package takes place every Wednesday from 12pm to 5pm. Here, ladies can indulge in specially curated platters accompanied with bottomless mojitos and rosé – all for Dhs199. Plus, there are options to have a massage, your hair braided and face painted. Bliss.

Surf Club Dubai, West Palm Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 12pm to 5pm, Wed, Dhs199. Tel: (0)56 588 1332. surfclubdubai.com

Yingsu

Looking for a new place to party? Head to newly opened Yingsu at DoubleTree by Hilton JBR on Wednesdays for Chi-Town. Powered by renowned party people, Candypants, there’s three ladies’ night sittings: 6pm to 8pm, 8pm to 10pm and 10pm to midnight, where there’s a food platter and two hours of unlimited drinks on offer. For ladies it’s priced at Dhs175, while guys pay Dhs250 for the same deal. The beverage offering includes, wine, prosecco, spirits and selected cocktails for ladies, while guys get all of that plus beer, all paired with an R&B and hip hop soundtrack.

Yingsu, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, 6pm onwards, Wednesdays, Dhs175 ladies, Dhs250 guys. Tel: (058) 177 9831, @yingsudxb

Images: Provided/Instagram