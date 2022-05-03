3 new hotels in the UAE opening this summer

From skyline-facing Dubai resorts to a new Ras Al Khaimah getaway with the emirate’s largest floating water park…

Tired of your traditional staycation spots? The UAE is gearing up to welcome a trio of new hotels to its already impressive portfolio this summer. Whether you’re dreaming of a Dubai beach break, making a splash at Ras Al Khaimah’s new floating water park, or looking to embrace the natural beauty of Fujairah’s mountain peaks, here are three new hotels opening in the UAE soon.

Dubai: Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Looking for a staycation closer to home? A 389-room Radisson Resort will open on Palm Jumeirah in summer of 2022, where you’ll be able to enjoy a relaxing beachfront getaway without having to leave the emirate. Inside, the resort will feature five restaurants and bars including an all-day dining restaurant and a bar over looking the Palm. Once complete, the property will also offer a fitness centre, spa, swimming pools and three meetings rooms, meaning plenty of facilities for both work and play.

Radisson Resort Dubai Palm Jumeirah, opening summer 2022. radissonhotels.com

Fujairah: Palace Beach Resort Fujairah

A new beach getaway with plenty of five-star facilities, Palace Resort Fujairah sits on a stretch of pristine private beach of Fujairah Corniche, offering panoramic views of the serene mountains and crystal clear ocean. Inside, guests will be able to check-in to one of 167 rooms and suites, all finished with elegant Arabesque patterns. Two restaurants will open this quarter: all-day dining will be offered at Ewaan; and Al Bayt Lounge, promising freshly brewed cups of coffee by day and traditional karak tea by night. Of course, Fujairah is all about embracing the cooler climes and great outdoors, so you’ll be able to take a dip in the temperature-controlled pool, or keep the little ones entertained at a separate kids’ pool and the Qix Club, home to a host of entertaining and educational activities where children aged 4 to 12 can learn and play.

Palace Beach Resort Fujairah, opening summer 2022. addresshotels.com

Ras Al Khaimah: Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Mövenpick will debut a new beach resort in Ras Al Khaimah this summer, and UAE residents are in for a treat when they see the beachside resort. Featuring no less than three pool and six bars and restaurants, Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island will welcome guests from July 1, 2022, and is sure to be a hit with staycationers. Dubai-born alfresco restaurant Ula will be opening it second branch in the hotel, plus neighbourhood social bistro Boons, panoramic rooftop venue Neo Sky Bar, a lobby lounge called Möca, all-day eatery The Market and Californian hangout Beach House. Guests are invited to check-in to one of 418 rooms and suites, soak up the sun on a 300-metre stretch of private beach, get pampered at the wellness hub or make a splash at Ras Al Khaimah’s biggest floating water park.