5 fun new Saturday brunches to try in Dubai

Looking for some new options for your brunch bunch? From lively Latin fiestas to an authentic Bavarian evening brunch, here are 5 brand new Saturday brunches to sink your teeth into.

Canary Club

Fun loving Canary Club has just added a weekend brunch to its lively rotation of offerings. Available from noon to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday, you can expect a tasty, three-course surf and turf menu, which features everything from Canary Club’s beloved rolls to straight-off-the-grill meats. It’s paired with four hours of beverages, which includes all your typical house pours plus Canary Club’s fruity sangrias and generous Bloody Mary’s.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences, JLT, 12pm to 4pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs390. Tel: (0)4 584 5999, canaryclub.com

Ernst

Prefer to do your free-flowing drinking after dark? Newly opened Ernst is launching a new Saturday evening brunch, Ernst Bavarian Fest, this weekend. Set to be a unique and lively evening affair, the four-hour package includes a whole host of classic German dishes that range from charcuterie boards packed with German meats and cheeses to freshly baked pretzels and carving stations of chicken, meat sausage and pork knuckles. Apple strudel with ice cream finishes things on a sweet note. It’s all washed down with unlimited drinks and live music from Oktoberfest band, Gaudiblosn, flying in from Munich for the launch this weekend.

Ernst, 25Hours Hotel One Central, Downtown Dubai, 6pm to 10pm, Saturdays, Dhs250 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 210 2525, ernstbiergarten.com

La Mezcaleria

The new outpost of La Mezcaleria invites guests to discover the vibrancy of Latin America at ‘La Bruncheria’, a four hour fiesta every Saturday from 1pm. Guests can expect to feast on sharing dishes of La Mezcaleria signatures, such as tacos, quesadillas, sushi rolls and beef sliders, as well as meaty mains like grilled chicken and beef tenderloin. Wash it down with an unlimited drinks package, that comes with either soft drinks, wine and beer only or a full package of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails and sparkling.

La Mezcaleria, The Pavilion at JBR, Dubai Marina, 1pm to 5pm, Saturday, Dhs180 soft, Dhs250 wine and beer, Dhs350 with cocktails, Dhs480 premium. Tel: (056) 520 2020, lamezcaleriadxb.com

Fi’lia

Feast on Italian dishes just like grandma made them at Fi’lia. The pretty Italian restaurant on the 70th floor of SLS Dubai has relaunched its Saturday brunch, presenting a homely menu of Italian classics. Kick off with freshly baked focaccia, then graze your way through sharing platters of crunchy arancini or a bowl of mussels in white wine sauce. For the main event, freshly baked bresaola and burrata pizza are served to the table, alongside rigatoni with tomato sauce, or a prime steak straight from the grill. Be sure to save room for Fi’lia’s signature dessert, Fi’liamisu, which the waiters will serve from a huge family-style sharing bowl.

Fi’lia, 70th floor, SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences Dubai, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs250 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs550 bubbles. Tel: (0)4 607 0737, sbe.com

Yingsu

Dubai’s vibrant new Chinese restaurant, Yingsu, has teamed up with powerhouse party brand Candypants for an all new Saturday brunch, Yum Cha. Running every Saturday at the more civilised time of 2pm to 5pm, the three-hour package promises an impressive spread of authentic Chinese cuisine, free-flowing drinks and a roster of entertainment. Brunchgoers can expect classic Chinese dishes including clay pot chicken in kung po sauce, black pepper beef and crispy noodles, with the option of pairing it with soft or house drinks, with a sparkling upgrade available for an extra Dhs50.