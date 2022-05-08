8 awesome things to do in Dubai this week: May 9 to 12

Tasty restaurant deals, new beach days and a top comedian is in town…

If you’re heading back to the work for the first time in a while, we’ve made sure to pack your down time with fun things to do. From tasting menus and taco nights to evening brunches, there’s foodie deals aplenty, plus live performances, comedy shows and an art exhibition.

Here are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday May 9

Feast on a limited-edition tasting menu

Torno Subito has launch a special May tasting menu, Ostriche E Caviale. Available throughout the month of May and priced at Dhs499 per person, the oyster and caviar night is a six-course tasting menu packed with flavourful culinary creations. Kicking off with a Welcome From The Kitchen of oysters, red shrimp, green apple and black caviar, courses that follow includea steamed cod with oyster emulsion and black caviar, lemon tagliolino with iced oysters and a Wagyu striploin with oyster water and caviar.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 6pm to 11pm, throughout May, Dhs499. Tel: (0)4 245 5800, @tornosubitodubai

Tuesday May 10

Tuck in at taco Tuesday

The newest outpost of La Mezcaleria at Pavilion, The Beach launches its taco Tuesday this week. On the menu, there’s unlimited tacos and quesadillas plus free-flowing drinks from 9pm to midnight. Packages are priced from Dhs110 for ladies and Dhs140 for gents, with a soft package, Margarita package, beer and wine package plus a premium package of wine, beer, spirits and margaritas.

La Mezcaleria, Pavilion, The Beach, 9pm to midnight, Tuesdays. Tel: (056) 520 2020, lamezcaleriadxb.com

Soak up the sun at a mid-week beach day

Still braving the increasing temperatures? Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen invites guests to enjoy a beach day at Club Vista Mare throughout the week, with a free-flowing drinks package and complimentary beach access. Available Monday to Friday from 1pm to 4pm, enjoy access to the beach plus free-flowing beer, wine, house spirits, and cocktails for Dhs195.

Rumba Cuban Bar & Kitchen, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs195. Tel: (0)4 570 8111, rumba.ae

Wednesday May 11

See It’s My Life hitmaker Dr Alban live

Nigerian Swedish hitmaker Dr Alban, famous for the track It’s My Life, will perform at The Theater alongside Guy Manoukian for Guy and Friends this Wednesday. Bringing a little 90s nostalgia to the theatrical venue, the performance will take place during the second seating from 10pm, with a minimum charge of Dhs800 per person.

The Theater, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 10pm to late, Wednesday May 11, Dhs800. Tel: (0)4 222 2268, thetheaterdubai.com

Take a trip to Tulum at a new evening brunch

Newly opened Ginger Moon at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi will be bringing Tulum vibes to the Jumeirah Beach coastline with its new evening brunch, Exotica. Taking place every Wednesday from 8.30pm until late, the exotic evening soiree promises a line-up of live music and dialed up DJs. On the menu, expect a menu of sharing style plates paired with free-flowing drinks, all performed against the backdrop of house, Nu Disco, Latin House and deep electronic tracks.

Ginger Moon, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 8.30pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs550. Tel: (050) 794 3078, w-dubai-mina-seyahi.com

Check out a cool art exhibition

In collaboration with ArtTime, French urban pop artist Barnabe presents his Broken Mosaic exhibition at Foundry in Downtown Dubai from May 11. Already well known as something of a phenomenon in the urban pop art world, the visual artist known professionally as Barnabe debuts some of his much-coveted pieces in a solo exhibition, running until July 5.

‘Broken Mosaic, Foundry by EMAAR, Boulevard Crescent, 6.30pm to 9.30pm Wednesday May 11. foundry.downtowndubai.ae

Thursday May 12

Laugh out loud as a global comedy star returns

In case you are in need of a few laughs, Dubai Comedy Festival is coming back to the city this May. The 11-day comedy extravaganza will take place from May 12 to 22 at venues across the city. Among the highlights, see global comedy superstar Russell Peters on Thursday May 12 performing live at The Agenda in Dubai Media City.

Dubai Comedy Festival, May 12 to 22, various locations, from Dhs100. dubaicomedyfest.ae

Get together with colleagues for a power business lunch

What’s On award-winning, Cé La Vi Dubai is one of those spots in Dubai that keep popping up on the ‘Gram. You’ll see a lot folks enjoying the night life, brunching and of course, taking that iconic swing snap with the Burj Khalifa in the background. This pretty sky bar also does a pocket-friendly business lunch for just Dhs140 on weekdays with tea or coffee. You’ll have to pick from fried calamari, burrata salad, black truffle ‘sushi rice’ risotto, pan seared salmon, lemon yuzu tart, and more on the menu.