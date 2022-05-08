Brand new brunches, a live show at Etihad Arena, and a fun-filled bingo night with a twist…

With a new month here, we’re rounding up all the best things to do in Abu Dhabi with your free time. There’s lots of new brunches to try, as well as some fun-filled nights out, a live show at Etihad Arena, and plenty more.

Here’s 8 brilliant things to do in Abu Dhabi this June.

Saturdays in June: Feast on a wallet-friendly brunch at Yas Bay

With a menu that features rounds of chicken tacos, mac ‘n’ cheese, dynamite shrimp, triple chocolate mud cake, and candy floss, there’s something for everyone at Lock, Stock and Barrel Yas Bay. Eat and party on at Lock Stock’s ‘Absolutely’ Barreled Saturday brunch for just Dhs250.

Lock, Stock & Barrel Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay, Yas Island, 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 235 8659, @lockstockabudhabi

Throughout June: Graze on a tasty new menu at PJ O’ Reilly’s

Looking for some comfort food this June? Make your way to stalwart Irish pub PJ O Reilly’s for their brand new menu. Choose from a selection of delicious eats like dunked wings (with three sauces) and BBQ pork ribs, try the new veggie options, or go all-out with the PJ’s Platter: packed with BBQ pulled beef brisket sliders, pigs in blankets, BBQ pulled pork, pork sausages, dirty fries, chicken wings and crispy calamari.

Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Street – Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 3am daily. Te: (800) 101101. @pjsabudhabi

Saturdays in June: Have a bingo boogie at Easy Tiger

Get ready for bingo with a DJ twist with Bingo Boogie at fun-loving Easy Tiger every Saturday. Balls are replaced with songs, and players must complete their bingo sheet with the matching songs to win. Games take place on Saturday at 2pm and entry costs Dhs150 with free-flow drinks.

Easy Tiger, Al Ain Palace Hotel, W Corniche road, from 2pm, Saturdays, Dhs150. Tel: (050) 593 7977, @bingoboogieuae

Throughout June: Party on down to Kai

Check out Abu Dhabi’s new late-night spot in WTC Mall. Kai is a sultry, dimly lit space with Nikkei cuisine on the menu, live DJs spinning and a dinner-to-dancing vibe.

Level 4, The Hub, WTC Mall, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to 3am, Tues to Sun. Tel: (056) 688 4045, @kaiabudhabi

Until June 17: Check out a cool homegrown art exhibition

At a time of ‘re-normalisation’ after more than two years of pandemic living, seven UAE-based artists respond to the post-pandemic zeitgeist: memories of an invisible virus that forced us to disconnect, coupled with a quest for a rebalancing connection between ourselves and the external world. This exhibition is split between two galleries.

Etihad Modern Art Gallery and Manarat Al Saadiyat, daily until June 17, free. @disconnect.reconnect

Saturdays throughout June: Take a dip at a cool sunset pool brunch

Brand new to the beach brunching scene and bristling with Bohemian glammour, the Emirates Palace Saturday Sunset brunch at Las Brisas looks like a very special affair indeed. Taking place between 5.30pm and 10pm, the fiesta includes food and beverages, a bonfire by the beach and access to the expansive pool complex. We’re told the drinks will be Latin-inspired and the bites will take the form of a ‘pass-around menu‘.The food offering is built on a blend of wild opulence and more tested brunch classics. Expect oysters and caviar to appear alongside fish and chips, wagyu burgers, sushi, prawn tacos and a collection of live-grilled dishes.

Emirates Palace, W Cornich Road, 5.30pm to 10pm, Saturdays, Dhs495. Tel: (02) 690 9000, @emiratespalace

June 25: See an Arabic star live

The artist of the Arabs, Mohammed Abdo, will perform on the occasion of the International Music Day at Etihad Arena on Saturday June 25. Tickets are priced from Dhs788.

Etihad Arena, Yas Bay, Yas Island, doors open 6.30pm, Saturday June 25, from Dhs788. etihadarena.ae

Weekends throughout June: Tuck into a brilliant brunch by the beach

Brunch has begun at the What’s On award-winning Raclette Brasserie and Cafe. As its name suggests, molten cheese is the star of the show here. Available on Saturdays and Sundays between midday and 3pm, the soft package is an incredibly low Dhs165 and if you want to enjoy house drinks with your food, the alcohol option is Dhs285.

Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 12pm to 3pm, Sat and Sun, Dhs165 soft, Dhs285 house. Tel: (02) 546 2277, @racletteuae