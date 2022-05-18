Enjoy luxury for less…

As summer fast approaches, you may be looking for somewhere to escape the UAE heat. Well, Accor have come to the rescue, as it has launched a flash sale and is offering up to 50 per cent off of its hotels in India, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

When you’re a member of All Accor Live Limitless – sign up people, as it’s free – you have up until May 23 to book your trip. So, as long as your stay takes place before August 31, you can make the most of the whopping discount.

Accor has brands galore for you to choose from, ranging from luxurious to family-friendly hotels. Take your pick from Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Swissotel, Pullman, Novotel and Mercure hotels, which are located across the region.

Accor has hotels across the world participating in the flash sale. Hotels include Fairmont Mara Safari Club in Kenya, which is surrounded by the Mara River; Sofitel Legend Old Cataract Aswan, which is located on the banks of Egypt’s Nile; and Fairmont Royal Palm Marrakech, which lies in the shadow of the snow-capped peaks of the Atlas Mountains.

Other hotels include Raffles Udaipur Resort in India, which is near Udai Sagar Lake, MGallery The Bodrum Hotel Yalikavak in Turkey, which is situated right by the sea.

If you’re looking for a getaway closer to home, there are amazing staycation options. The newly opened Raffles the Palm Dubai offers a luxurious stay and is located on the Palm Jumeirah West crescent, and Hyde Hotel Business Bay is the first Hyde Hotel outside the United States.

As a member, you can earn points on your stay as well as when you spend on food and drink. The points can be redeemed on hotel stays or used on entertainment, sports, culture, shopping and travel.

Hankering after a holiday? Then book directly here.

all.accor.com