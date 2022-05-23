Expect the finest mixology, gastronomy and music…

Thought you’d have to wait until the cooler months for an exciting new nightlife opening? Think again, as one of Beirut’s top spots is opening its doors in Dubai this summer.

The jaw-dropping Amelia is a refined lounge and restaurant, which offers a lively drinking and dining experience, and it’s set to open inside a stunning new venue at Address Sky View next month. The new Downtown hotspot will offer a menu of Japanese and Peruvian fusion dishes, with hints of Mediterranean flavours to create a menu that appeals to all tastes.

The menu will be paired with an inventive mixology menu, regular rotation of resident DJs and service that promises to be warm and welcoming.

The original Amelia in Beirut has a gothic aesthetic with dim lighting, industrial interiors and a dark colour palette. If a first look at the design for the Dubai outpost is anything to go by, we can expect a similar look and feel, albeit with a chic upgrade. Double height ceilings, leafy botanicals, and rich emerald green and soft chocolate brown colours all create a space that feels dramatic and grand. High bar stools, cosy booths and tables for big groups suggest this will be the perfect spot for your next fun-filled night out.

When it opens, Amelia Dubai will add to an already impressive collection of restaurants at Address Sky View, which includes internationally renowned sky bar CE LA VI, and the recently opened Lucia’s, a lively Italian restaurant that evokes the feel of a sun-soaked summer on the Italian Riviera.

Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, opening summer 2022. @amelia.dubai