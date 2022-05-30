So many ways to have a good week in the capital…

Want to upgrade your dull schedule this week? Take a look at the list of things to do in Abu Dhabi below and get to planning.

Monday, May 30

Try the new menu at PJ O’Reilly’s

This Abu Dhabi institution launches its new menu today combining your long-standing favourites with blends of vibrant flavours, barbeque fare and comfort food. There are wings with three sauces, BBQ pulled beef brisket sliders, BBQ Pork Ribs, the ‘hog out’ burger and more. PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, new menu from May 30. Tel: (02) 674 2020, marriott.com

Tuesday, May 31

Last chance to stretch it out at the Louvre Abu Dhabi

This Tuesday is the last chance to unroll your mats and enjoy a relaxing yoga session under the beautiful dome at Louvre Abu Dhabi for the season. You can register for one of two classes: 11am or 5pm. The session lasts 75 minutes and is open to those ages 15 and above. It cost Dhs90 per session which includes access to the galleries and exhibition. You can register here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, May 31, pick from the 11am or 5pm session, Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae

Craving tacos? Head on over to Yas Links Abu Dhabi

Make plans with mates this Tuesday at Hickory’s Restaurant for a great taco deal for Dhs89. You will get one house beverage and delicious tacos from 11am to 10.30pm. Make a reservation on 02 404 3077 or email the team at events.ylad@aldarleisure.com

Hickory’s Restaurant, Yas Links Golf Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 404 3077. @hickorys.yaslinks

Wednesday, June 1

Test your fitness levels at Yas Marina Circuit

To help celebrate Global Running Day, Yas Marina is hosting an exclusive track day for runners of all ages to test their fitness levels. The running festivities begin at 6pm until 10pm. You can walk, run and apparently even crawl to clock in as many laps as possible across the 5.28km Yas Island circuit and of course, you stand a chance to win prizes. You can register online here for a starting price of Dhs57.75. A 96-hour negative PCR test and a Green Al Hosn pass is required to enter the event.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Central, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (800) 927, yasmarinacircuit.com

Get creative at a resin art workshop

Take a midweek break and allow yourself to get creative at this resin art class at RFLCT Creative Arts Center. You’ve probably seen a lot of videos online as you scroll through social media of these lovely creations and while it’s relaxing to watch, imagine how fun it would be to do one yourself. At this creative workshop, you will be guided on how to create a pretty resin masterpiece for Dhs350. The class takes place from 5pm to 7pm every Wednesday.

RFLCT Creative Arts Center, C9 building, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, every Wed 5pm to 7pm, Tel: (0)50 625 4511. rflct-arts.com

Thursday, June 2

Indulge in a Cantonese menu at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

What’s On highly commended Asian Restaurant Hakkasan Abu Dhabi at Emirates Palace is re-introducing its Cantonese Journey menu from June 1. It is priced at Dhs298 and includes three courses. There’s fresh cuttlefish salad, a dum sum duo, crispy eggplant with Chinese five spice, followed by mains such as sticky sesame chicken, wok-fry local wild prawn, a fried trio organic rice and more. For a sweet end to your journey, there’s a blueberry cheesecake. Book on 02 690 7739.

Emirates Palace, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, from June 2, 6pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Images: Supplied