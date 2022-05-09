The new Hart of the island…

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT) has announced Kevin Hart as the very first ‘Chief Island Officer’. We presume it’s going to be a largely ceremonial role and therefore no contractual obligation to sit at the top of a Yas Waterworld slide giving people the nod to go down.

The star of Jumanji reboot ‘Welcome to the Jungle‘, Les Intouchables reboot ‘The Upside‘ and multiple sell-out stadium comedy tours will be part of a huge summer campaign for the emirate — ‘Summer Like You Mean It’, which was unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) today.

This campaign is all about shining a light on some of the unique experiences available in Abu Dhabi, as well as a special pass to help you make the most of these activities, although the specifics of what’s included and how much it will cost are yet to be confirmed. We’ve also been told to expect some “incredible offers across hotels and attractions”, and that is always worth getting excited about.

To coincide with the announcement, Visit Abu Dhabi also released a video starring the American lolsmith driving around a series of the capital’s most recognisable landmarks, in a very Miami Vice-looking white Lambourgini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Dhabi (@visitabudhabi)

In the video, Hart promises that there are ‘big things coming’… things, he went on to say, that will be “Hart to beat” – “that’s Hart with a ‘T’.

Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, “2022 is a pivotal year for Abu Dhabi as we continue to increase the many diverse and captivating experiences to suit all travellers’ passion points across culture, entertainment, nature and adventure.”

“At ATM, we want to inspire future visitors to think of Abu Dhabi as a year-round destination, not only offering guaranteed winter sun, but also amazing summer deals, events and attractions that are accessible to all.”