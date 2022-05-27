After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.

READ OUR SPOILER-FREE REVIEW HERE

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly

Genre: Action (PG13)

Tickets: Book now

The Syndrome

The city of Saint Petersburg is shocked by a series of terrible suicides. Egor, a final year student, is preparing to move to Moscow to forget the past and start a new life. Everything changes when he meets Karina whose parents committed suicide five years ago. Together the young team will try to uncover the mystery of the horrific past events which are now repeating.

Starring: Iliya Korobko, Daria Melnikova, Timofey Dashuk

Genre: Horror (15+)

Tickets: Book now

The Very Excellent Mr Dundee

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Paul Hogan is reluctantly thrust back into the spotlight as he desperately attempts to restore his sullied reputation on the eve of being knighted.

Starring: Dorothy Adams, Trudy Ager, Simone Annan

Genre: Comedy (PG13)

Tickets: Book now