New films to watch in cinemas this week: May 27 to June 2
Top Gun: Maverick is finally in cinemas…
Planning on spending your weekend munching on popcorn or nachos and catching the latest blockbuster? Here’s a guide with trailers for all the new movies out in UAE this week.
Top Gun: Maverick
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it.
Starring: Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly
Genre: Action (PG13)
The Syndrome
Starring: Iliya Korobko, Daria Melnikova, Timofey Dashuk
Genre: Horror (15+)
The Very Excellent Mr Dundee
Starring: Dorothy Adams, Trudy Ager, Simone Annan
Genre: Comedy (PG13)
