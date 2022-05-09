The cruise ship will undergo several upgrades and renovations…

Accor is taking over Dubai’s first and only floating hotel – Queen Elizabeth 2 this May 2022. The world-leading hospitality group has over 400 hotels across India, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey and is now adding the QE2 to its vast portfolio.

The legendary ocean liner arrived in Dubai in November 2008 at Port Rashid where it underwent a decade makeover and opened as a permanent hotel in 2018. As part of the acquisition, the cruise ship will undergo further upgrades and renovations prior to joining the MGallery Hotel Collection.

What can we expect from the renovation? Once renovations are complete, the new Queen Elizabeth 2 will feature 447 hotel rooms and nine food and beverage outlets. There will be six retail outlets, a swimming pool and a gym. On the business front, there will be ten meeting rooms plus a 5,620sqm area for outdoor events.

All of these renovations will occur in phases, so don’t worry, the QE2 will not be closing its doors, so you can still enjoy a staycation here.

The hotel group is currently collaborating with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) Investments LLC. Speaking on the partnership between the investment group and Accor, CEO of PCFC investment, Saeed Al-Bannai stated, ‘We are very excited to partner with Accor on this project. We trust the group’s expertise will elevate the QE2 to a new era of operations.’

He added, ‘The Queen Elizabeth as we know her, has made history and we are confident that Accor will keep her legacy alive while her strong heritage and notoriety will remain a destination in itself, where guests and visitors alike can enjoy a unique experience.’

Mark Willis, CEO of Accor India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey stated, ‘This is a great opportunity for Accor to expand its footprint in the UAE with the introduction of a unique project which brings diversity to the portfolio.’ He stated that the project will help contribute to the ‘Dubai Urban Master plan 2049, with the aim to map out the path for a sustainable urban development while increasing the city’s attractiveness as a global destination.’

The QE2 is docked at Dubai’s Port Rashid in close proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road thus making it an easy connection to the main attractions in the city. Once renovations are completed, Willis stated that the MGallery Queen Elizabeth 2 will become a must-visit attraction, one that will share her own stories with guests while offering an unforgettable experience onboard.

Accor currently operates 62 properties in the UAE with 20 properties in the pipeline.

Images: Supplied by Accor