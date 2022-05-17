RTA states there has been a growing demand for the service…

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just announced that four intercity bus services will resume from May 19. The intercity buses have been on pause since the start of the pandemic but now as life returns back to normal, RTA is bringing the service back.

According to a statement released by RTA, four intercity bus routes will resume from Dubai to other emirates in the UAE:

Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi: E100

Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain: E201

Etisalat Metro Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah: E315

Etihad Bus Station to Fujairah: E700

Additionally, Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA added ‘On May 19, 2022, RTA will also launch a new bus route to enhance the integration between the mass transit network and the urban planning of the emirate.’ He continued by stating the new route named F38 will start from Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and will pass through several districts to the destination the Dubai Sports City,’

Route F38 between Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station and Dubai Sports City via the Dubai Production City will start at 6am and will terminate at 12:30am (the following day), at a frequency of 20 minutes.

Adel Shakeri added that RTA will implement changes to Route 50 and Route N30, which will extend to reach the International City Bus Station, improving the frequency of merging Route D03 and D03A to be Route D03 only. Route 367 will be extended to pass through the School of Research Science.

RTA is always keen to deliver excellent and highly efficient public transport solutions to various members of the community. It also cooperates with government, semi-government entities and private companies to deliver safe and sustainable public transport solutions including public buses across Dubai.’ said Shakeri.