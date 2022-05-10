A line-up of immersive experiences from literature to arts and culture awaits…

Have children who love readings? Take note, Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is back for its 13th edition taking place from Wednesday, May 13 to 22. Over 12 days, young visitors and their parents can expect a number of experiences from literature to art, culture, performances and much more.

Organised by Sharjah Book Authority, this year’s festival is held under the theme ‘Create Creativity’. The festival will take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah and is open from 9am to 8pm on Monday to Thursday, 4pm to 9pm on Friday and 9am to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday. The best news? It’s free to enter.

Here are 5 reasons to attend

Go book shopping

This one is obvious, but since this is a festival to promote reading, there will be books of all categories for children of all ages available to purchase. Reading is one habit you can’t be mad at your child for having, so… guess it’s time to stock up.

Meet some of the world’s bestselling children’s authors

The book festival is set to welcome a number of international children’s authors. Popular names include Kyle Balda – an American animator and film director, who co-directed Minions and did the animation for Despicable Me, Jumanji and Toy Story 2. You can also meet Ken Spillman, author of Big Noah Little Boa, Curtis Jobling, best known as the designer of Bob the Builder TV show, New York Times-bestselling author-illustrator Vashti Harrison, Empirium Trilogy author Claire Legrand, Earth Hour author Nanette Heffernan, best-selling children’s author and poet Vibha Batra, Incognito author Anita Vachharajani and many more.

Several Arabic literary favourites will also be present including Mohamed Henedi from Egyptian cinemas, Syrian composer and singer Tarek Alarabi Tourgane, winner of the 2021 Sheikh Zayed Book Award Mizouni Bannani, children’s authors Jekar Khourchid, Haitham Al-Khawaja, Mohannad Alakous, and many more.

Visit the world’s first ‘Robot Zoo’

You might also like Whatâ€™s On the Bookshelf: 6 climate fiction books you need to read

This children’s edutainment exhibition is a must-visit at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival. Based on the book The Robot Zoo, visitors will see eight animal robots and 15 hands-on activities where children can learn about the magic of nature. The huge robotic creatures will illustrate the real-life characteristics of even the smallest of species including a grasshopper. It will be great for children and even parents with curious minds.

The live shows

Visitors can expect four live shows and two theatrical plays all set to spark the younger generation’s interest and curiosity in the field of performing arts. The program includes a new musical adaptation of the timeless book series The Magic School Bus, an ice-skating show, romantic tragedy Zetura, and more.

Creative workshops

Visitors can expect diverse and interactive workshops all dedicated to enhancing children’s knowledge and creativity. There are technology workshops where they will learn about robots, 3D printing, and flight mechanics; a sports and entertainment centred workshop with yoga, HIIT, and more; a media workshop where children will be introduced to scriptwriting, photography and film direction, podcasts etc. There are even workshops for all ages including tiny tots as young as three.

On the artistic front, there will of course be craft workshops where children can really unleash their colourful creative side, a fashion workshop, perfume making and much more.

For more information, visit scrf.ae