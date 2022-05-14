The Federal Supreme Council unanimously made the decision…

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been elected as the new President of the UAE.

The Federal Supreme Council unanimously reached the decision during a meeting held today at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohamed becomes the third President of the UAE, succeeding his brother Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday May 13.

Sheikh Mohamed has also been named as the 17th Ruler of Abu Dhabi, having previously served as Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince.

According to a statement carried by state news agency wam, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the precious trust placed in him by his brothers, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, praying to the Almighty to guide and help him to bear the responsibility of this great trust and to fulfil its tasks of serving his country and people.