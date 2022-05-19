And the house beverage package is just Dhs189…

There’s a lot going on across the sweeping greens of Yas Acres Golf & Country Club — but one of their most popular launch fixtures, the pool and movie night — is making a triumphant return later this month.

They’ll be showing the hilarious, animated adventure story of Kung Fu Panda 3. It has a legitimately iconic voice cast that includes Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Rebel Wilson, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogan, Jackie Chan, Kate Hudson, Dustin Hoffman, Mads Mikkelsen and Lucy Liu.

In this movie we see the monochrome protagonist and fabled Dragon Warrior Po, reunited with his birth father, introduced to a secret panda village and together with the help of the Furious Five (#family) — locked in a battle with the powerful spirit warrior, Kai. It’s the conclusion to the acclaimed Kung Fu Panda trilogy so expect lols, expect cheers, and possibly even a few tears (don’t worry dads, easily dismissed as splashed pool water).

Stars on screen, stars up above

The ‘dive-in’ cinema night is going down in the country club’s pool on Saturday, May 28, between 5pm and 9pm and comes bolstered with some blockbusting packages. Dhs89 gets you plates from the live barbecue, nachos and popcorn, with a soft beverage and water.

But if you’re partial to an adult tipple with your movie, you can get the unlimited house beverage package for Dhs189. Crucially, kids under 14 can get involved for absolutely free (with free popcorn).

To reserve a space at this very special pool party call (050) 757 4808, or email fnb.yagcc@aldarleisure.com

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, May 28, between 5pm and 9pm, from Dhs89.

Images: Provided/Instagram