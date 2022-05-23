The new changes have been approved by the UAE’s new president, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan…

Over the weekend, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai issued a number of structural changes to the education sector in the country.

He stated that all the changes were supported by the UAE’s new president, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

قطاع التعليم اليوم ليس كالأمس .. وطموحاتنا اليوم ليست كالأمس .. ومهارات المستقبل ستكون مختلفة ومتجددة .. وهدفنا إعداد جيل يحمل الراية.. ويكمل المسيرة .. ويتمسك بالهوية.. وينطلق للعالمية بكل ثقة .. ونطلب من الجميع التعاون الجاد لتحقيق ذلك. والله الموفق أولاً واخيراً. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 22, 2022

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohamed stated ‘The education sector today is not the same as yesterday. Our ambitions today are not like yesterday. The skills of the future will be different and renewable. Our goal is to prepare a generation that carries the flag, completes the march, clings to identity and goes global with confidence. We ask everyone for serious cooperation to achieve this.’

Restructures

A number of new structures in the education sector were announced including the Ministry of Education, the Education and Human Resources Council, Emirates Schools Establishment, the Federal Authority for Quality of Education, the Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education, and the Emirates Schools Establishment.

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi is now the Minister of Education and was instructed by Sheikh Mohamed to review all policies and legislations of the education system in the country. The new structure of the Ministry of Education includes managing and developing the general education framework, curricula and tools for government public education schools in the country, developing curricula for compulsory educational materials for private schools, setting standards and regulations, issuing licenses and monitoring private schools in coordination with the competent local authorities.

The Education and Human Resources Council will be reconstituted and chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The council will be in charge of supervising the Future of Education in the country and setting the vision and objectives of the education sector in the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed also announced the appointment of Sarah Al Amiri as the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and the Chairwomen of the Emirates Schools Establishment. Al Amiri was directed to develop a comprehensive plan to upgrade public schools in the country. Sarah Al Amiri is the Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency and was named in Time’s 2021 list of the Next 100 Most Influential People in the World for successfully leading the UAE’s Hope Probe into Mars’ orbit. The Emirates Schools Establishment will be concerned with enhancing the efficiency of the government schools and nurseries, supervising public schools in the country, and implementing policies and strategies related to the development of the education sector.

The Federal Authority for Quality and Standards of Education will be responsible for the quality of education. This includes measuring the quality of education, educational outcomes, student performance, and the efficiency of the educational process.

The Federal Authority for Early Childhood Education focus will be on children from birth to the fourth grade. This will include developing policies, strategies and programs related to the education needs of the early childhood stage. Sarah Al-Musallam was announced by Sheikh Mohammed as the Minister of State for Early Education.