Park Entrance and Safari tickets have 50 per cent off on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday…

Looking for a wallet-friendly day out this month? Consider Dubai Safari Park, where you can get up, close and personal with some 3,000 animals for half the price of a regular ticket this month. Dubai Safari Park is set to close on May 31, so it’s your last chance for an animal encounter this season.

The half price tickets are available for early weekday visits only on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and you’ll need to pre-book online. There’s no code needed, with the discount automatically applied when the tickets are added to your cart.

The good news is that 50 per cent discount applies to both regular park entrance tickets and safari journey tickets.

What’s the difference?

With park entrance tickets, you’ll get access to all the villages: African Village, Explorer Village and Asian Village, as well as the Arabian Desert Safari, Kids’ Farm and Al Wadi Area. These tickets are priced at Dhs50 for adults and Dhs20 for children plus VAT, making the half price adult tickets Dhs26.25 and half price child tickets Dhs10.50 inclusive of 5 per cent VAT.

If you upgrade to the safari journey ticket, you’ll get all of the above, plus the safari journey bus tour, where you’ll be able to drive right by zebras, rhinos, lions, giraffes and hippos. With 50 per cent off, safari journey tickets are Dhs44.63 for adults and Dhs15.75 for children.

About Dubai Safari Park

Of the 3,000 animals at the park, there are 84 species of mammals – including 15 different carnivores and 18 primates – 60 types of reptiles, 115 kinds of birds, plus amphibians and invertebrates.

At Dubai Safari Park you’ll find tigers, gibbons and moon bears in the Asian Village; lions, elephants and giraffes in the Asian Village; and camels, Arabian onyx, Arabian wolves and mountain gazelles in the Arabian Village.