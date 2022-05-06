A new bucket list activity to tick off in the adventure emirate…

Already tried ziplining, sledding, dune bashing and the mountain ropes course? Then you need to tick off Ras Al Khaimah’s new air-venture, a hot air balloon ride.

With the launch of Rak Airventure, visitors to Ras Al Khaimah can soak up the panoramic views of the rugged natural landscape. The tethered balloon experience lasts 10 minutes, and allows guests to drift up some 30 metres above ground level. From the top, you’ll get stunning vistas of the world’s highest peak, Jebel Jais, terracotta dunes, and lush mangroves plus the city’s markets, palaces, and mosques.

The family-friendly hot air balloon ride is available to all those aged five and above, and if you want to check it out before summer, you’ll need to book for either May or June. The experience will close from June to August for the hot summer months.

Tickets for the hot air balloon experience are Dhs75, with a flight each day at 5pm, just in time to see the sun setting. The pickup point is at Ras Al Khaimah’s Manar Mall.

“We are delighted to unveil Ras Al Khaimah’s latest attraction, another unique way for visitors to explore our diverse Emirate and soak up its beautiful sights,” said Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority. “With nature, adventure and outdoor experiences at the very core of our destination strategy, RAK Airventure is a perfect addition to our portfolio, providing stunning 360-degree views of our unique landscapes.”

Manar Mall, Ras Al Khaimah, 5pm daily, Dhs75. Tickets via platinumlist.net