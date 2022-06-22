One for the Bad Bunnies out there…

If you ask us, new Greek Island-inspired soiree spot, Mykonos has always looked like the perfect spot for an energetic fiesta. The bohemian beach decor, the sea front appointment and gorgeous pool complex just next door collectively seem to whisper ‘let’s party’.

The jump off

We’d spotted a few Instagram posts teasing the launch of a Bad Bunnies Brunch, but the venue was a closely guarded secret. We can now confirm, that Mykonos at Le Meridien’s The Village is the selected staging site and the inaugural event is set to unwind in a shower of confetti between 3pm and 7pm on Saturday July 9.

We’ve also heard rumours that the there might be an after party especially for after dark bunnies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bad Bunnies Brunch 🐰 (@badbunniesbrunch)

You might also like New Saadiyat beach club, Kai Beach is now open

Wascally wabbits

There are a few packages you can choose between, including the Happy Bunny option (soft drinks and food) for Dhs199; the Excited Bunny (which includes house drinks and food) for Dhs299 and Naughty Bunny (premium spirits) is Dhs349.

You can book your place now by calling (050) 785 2320 or (050) 258 5544.

Rabbit food

There will of course be big beats from live DJs and for eats — it’s that the alluring blend of pan-Mediterranean fare you find dished up by Mykonos on the daily.

The mansion

Other than that, we don’t have a lot more information for you – this is a completely new event, but it seems to be coming from the same team that champion Abu Dhabi’s popular pool and foam parties, Dip Fest. So we’d say it’s safe to assume this is one for play girls and play boys…

Mykonos, The Village at Le Meridien, 3pm to 7pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (050) 785 2320 or (050) 258 5544, @badbunniesbrunch

Images: Provided/Instagram