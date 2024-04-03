Perfect public holiday plans…

If you’re planning a beach day in the capital, you’ll want to head to Saadiyat Island. Known and loved for housing some of the world’s finest beaches, the island is home to Kai Beach, which has reopened its doors just in time for Eid. Located on the seafront space once held by Saadiyat Public Beach, Kai Beach’s pristine 500 metre stretch of sun-blanched sand is served with food and beverage from an on-site MLT food truck.

Fans of MLT will know all about the Mex-influenced slices of Americana found on the menu, scintillating snack options such as mac-n-cheese, sloppy Joes, quesadillas, grilled cheese sandwiches, and authentic Japanese bao (the wagyu ribeye with cilantro aioli is pure fire).

Access to the new beach starts at Dhs125 for adults on weekdays, and Dhs175 on weekends and public holidays. Those aged five and under get in free. For a touch of luxury, guests can snag a private cabana to relax and top up their tans in style, which are priced at Dhs330 on weekdays and Dhs430 on weekends.

From April 19, it will also host a ladies’ day every Friday getting you and your gal pals entry for a discounted rate of Dhs125.

Residents of Abu Dhabi know all too well that Saadiyat’s stunning turquoise waters and windswept dunes make up what is arguably the UAE’s most beautiful stretch of coastline. And it’s not just the humans that think so, the beaches are frequented by rare marine creatures — bottlenosed dolphins and endangered turtles.

The location is managed by Saadiyat Beach Club and is open daily from 7am to sunset, comes with changing room facilities on site. There’s no need to reserve, simply show up and bliss out.

