Cake & Sprinkles and artistic tinkles…

The Cultural Foundation is all about showcasing the heart and soul of the UAE — sometimes that comes in the form of art, occasionally food — and in some rare, but entirely welcome cases, a mixture of both.

Desert desserts

Sprinkles & Cakes is a limited time pop-up pop-art patisserie serving up cakes, coffee, ice cream and spectating access to some stunning works of awe from 25 UAE-based artists, around a theme based on ‘the love of sweets’. There are also some incredibly fun interactive installations and fun-zones that look just perfect for a family day out.

Sprinkling a little joy on your summer

It’s all available to experience at Abu Dhabi’s Cultural Foundation, behind Qasr Al Hosn until August 31 — as part of a fun-packed schedule of events under the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT Abu Dhabi) ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign.

Through the medium of cake

The inspiration for the gateaux x gallery came straight out of the piping bag of US-based Emirati artist Farah Al Qasimi’s and his engaging exhibition ‘General Behaviour’. Which also just so happens to be on display at the Cultural Foundation.

It’s a collection of photo and video-based exhibits dealing with the subjects of ‘multiculturalism and consumer culture’ seen in the UAE, documented over the period of 2012 to 2021.

Want to get more out of your Abu Dhabi summer?

The all importat details of the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass have finally been announced. For just Dhs599 for adults, or Dhs499 for children aged between four and 17, you can get access to some of the most exciting attractions Abu Dhabi has to offer from now until August 31, 2022.

It’s all part of Abu Dhabi’s ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign and is available to purchase now on the summerpass.visitabudhabi.ae website and includes three-day entry to the full-throttle thrills and record-breaking spills of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi; the spandex clad superheores, kids’ cartoon legends, and wildly fun shows and rides of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi; and the more than 40 epic rides and slides of the capital’s flagship waterpark, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.

That’s not all folks

The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass also includes a one-day visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, in addition to discounted access to 13 cultural landmarks across the emirate of Abu Dhabi. Highlights from the potential cultural meandering options include Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans, Qasr Al Watan, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Jahili Fort, and Qasr Al Muwaiji.

