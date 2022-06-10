It is the popular steakhouse’s third venue in UAE…

For those of you who live a Sheikh Zayed Road drive away from Hunter & Barrel in Vida Emirates Hills, we have some good news for you. The steakhouse is opening its doors in Mirdif Hills at the Millennium Hotel.

The award-winning Australian steakhouse, bar and lounge’s first location was in Vida Emirates Hills after which it launched in the capital in Yas Bay Waterfront. The steakhouse also had a pop-up venue at the world’s greatest show Expo 2020 Dubai.

The decor and design take cues from modern and traditional styles of regional hunting. The hues and decor pay an acknowledged nod to its other two established branches but this branch sets itself apart without looking repetitive. We’ve been told that this edition focuses on post-hunt celebration and focuses on communal feasting with warm, homely tones throughout.

The menu brags charcoal-grilled meats with vegetables and barrel-aged craft beverages offering sharing platters. This means the venue is a great spot to visit for friends and families. The wide range of dishes has been curated by Chef Kamil Bouloot, Head of Culinary and Operations.

Expect to see dishes such as The Hunter’s Sharing Platter featuring an assortment of open fire prawns, smoky chicken wings, three cheese dip, and spicy calamari; a huge 1.3kg Tomahawk or 700g Angus T-bone for steak fans and more.

There’s even a ‘Young Hunters’ menu which has been curated especially for children. You can even do a business lunch here for Dhs85 (two courses, a choice of beef scallopine, chicken avocado or fire-butterfly prawns and a dessert), or enjoy happy hour daily from 3pm to 7pm where you can slurp on barrel-aged cocktails and premium craft drinks.

For reservations, email: mirdif@hunterandbarrel.ae or visit hunterandbarrel.ae

Images: Hunter & Barrel