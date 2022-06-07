And pool and beach days will be fully redeemable this summer…

If, like us, you can’t get enough of Palm West Beach, you’ll be pleased to hear this gorgeous strip of sand has got a brand new beach club. Playa, a vibrant beach club with a boho edge, is housed within The Club, alongside luxurious new beach club SĀN Beach and the ever-so-pretty Eva Beach House.

Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets. Those that like to spend sun-soaked days with their toes in the sand can perch up on the plush fabric sun loungers that stretch across the sand to the sea, while those that prefer to laze poolside can bag a cream lounger that line the pool edge. Beach entry prices are priced at Dhs200 for weekdays and Dhs250 on weekends for the summer, which you’ll get back in full to spend on food and drink.

Speaking of dining, you can expect a fusion of Nikkei and Peruvian flavours brought to life by chef Carlo Valentino. The culinary line-up celebrates the diverse Peruvian landscapes ranging from the desert strip on the Pacific coast to the Andes, the world’s longest mountain range; and the Amazon basin, home to the largest rain forest on earth. Fish fresh from the Pacific, healthy quinoa recipes and tasty grilled fish are among the culinary highlights.

There’s seating both inside and out, with the restaurant interiors offering a dramatic feel through grey booths, sketched walls and a ceiling of shimmering purple tiles. Outside boasts a more boho feel with rattan lamps and dark woven chairs.

Offering something for everyone Playa’s roster of events will launch in the coming months, and will include a weekend brunch, signature business lunch and chilled sunset rituals that promise extravagant ceremonies as day turns to night.

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, 10am to 2am daily. @playadubai