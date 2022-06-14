The spectacular circus-themed indoor club returns with a new location, new look, and a dazzling new show…

Roll up, roll up one of Dubai’s best nights out is returning as Cirque Le Soir will reopen its doors in Dubai on Friday June 17. At its new location, Cirque Le Soir Dubai promises a glamorous new look and a dazzling new production, so we’re already seriously excited.

After an almost eight year run, Cirque Le Soir closed its doors in the Fairmont Dubai in May 2019, but fast forward three years and it’s back, preparing to welcome clubbers to its new home from June just down the road inside the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Cirque Le Soir 2.0 will take the space formerly occupied by Cue Lounge (Alice Lounge before that, and Novikov before that) and is returning to Dubai in collaboration with nightlife heavyweights Addmind Group.

Although we’re yet to get a glimpse of the new Cirque Le Soir, those familiar with the original Dubai venue will be pleased to hear that the infamous ball pit will be back. A regular rotation of shows will also grace a custom-built stage, produced and directed by the expert team from the original Cirque Le Soir in London, so you can expect some jaw-dropping feats, gravity-defying acts and even some never-seen-before stunts.

Addmind’s already impressive collection of nightlife venues in Dubai includes the open-air superclub, White; lively Latin American hotspot La Mezcaleria, now found in Business Bay and JBR; Meydan’s Arabic club Bazaar; rooftop bar Iris and Dubai Harbour’s hottest hangout, Bar Du Port.

The brand are also set to open Paris-born Raspoutine and a yet-to-be announced new concept in the fourth quarter of the year.

We can’t wait to see what they have in store for us at Cirque Le Soir…

Cirque Le Soir, Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, opening Friday June 17 2022. @cirquelesoirdubai