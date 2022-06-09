A new nightclub is storming onto the scene..

Looking to switch up your usual out out spots in Dubai? Prepare to step into the future as a brand new nightclub called Storm will open its doors later this month inside Sofitel Dubai The Palm.

Storm is set over a sprawling three-storey space with two indoor levels and a rooftop terrace backdropped by the Palm Jumeirah skyline, that will serve as a stunning alfresco spot for drinks in the cooler months. Storm’s vibrant, ultra-modern interiors have been designed to be photographed, with avant-garde features such as a uniquely shaped DJ booth, mask face entrance and patterned neon lighting.

Those looking to dance the night away will be able to pick from two club floors playing different sounds to suit all ravers’ tastes, while the rooftop lounge and bar is a more laid-back experience. Here, guests can enjoy an internationally-influenced menu of bites and beverages, all served up with stunning sea and skyline views.

Looking to party in private? A private karaoke room kitted out with floor-to-ceiling screens and state-of-the-art soundproofing is the ideal spot for a group sing-along, where you can belt out your favourite tunes judgement-free.

Storm will make its arrival this month alongside a whole host of tastebud-tickling venues. We’re looking forward to tucking into Aussie spot Byron Bathers, the brainchild of Tom Arnel, at some point in the coming weeks. June will also see the arrival of the highest dinner and a show concept in Dubai, 53, which is unsurprisingly found on the 53rd floor of the Sheraton Grand on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Storm, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening June 2022. stormclubdubai.com