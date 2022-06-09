Sizzling supper club Papillon returns for season two…

You don’t have to go far to find dinner and a show in Dubai: the concept of combining dining and a side of dazzling choreography has been sweeping the city for more than a year. But when creative producer Layla Kardan brought Papillon to life in The Westin Mina Seyahi, there was a very strict brief to make it stand out.

After a stellar first season, Papillon is back for season two, and is this time around it’s introducing an evening brunch by the name of Madame Butterfly. Hosted every Wednesday from 8pm to 11pm, a three-course menu is paired with unlimited wine, spirits and a selection of cocktails all for Dhs395. It’s backdropped by stunning shows every half hour from 9pm to 11pm, adding a welcome wow-factor to an evening of enjoyment.

The intimate venue is finished in stunning shades of pink and red that make it feel like it was plucked straight out of Moulin Rouge. White clothed tables are neatly arranged – supper club style – to face the grand stage, which when we arrive is concealed by a red velvet curtain and lit by a single spotlight. Double height mirrors, twinkling disco balls and a pink tiled bar all add to the ultra-feminine feel.

The menu, created by chef Vinod Mani, begins with a duo of crowd pleasing sharing starters – a burrata and calamari, both well executed. A unique palate cleanser comes between courses in the form of the first sultry show, and the trained dancers and contortionists, lead by singer Lolita, open the show with jaw-dropping finesse.

As the courses follow, so does a more daring selection of entertainment. We pick a perfectly cooked beef tenderloin from a choice that also includes roast chicken and truffle risotto and dine as we watch a sizzling tango act grace the stage, and are so mesmerised by the burlesque-style set performed to You Don’t Own Me that we almost miss the arrival of an airy and indulgent slice of white chocolate cheesecake.

Between sets, a DJ spins lively 80s and 90s hits that fill the room with nostalgia, and while guests do begin to swiftly depart once the show is over, it’s with reluctance, and total satisfaction.

Papillon, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 8pm to 11pm, Wednesdays, Dhs395. Tel: (050) 252 4098, @papillondxb