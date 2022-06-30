A new adventure ropes course will add to the slew of attractions at the action-packed destination…

Dubai’s beloved adventure and glamping destination, Hatta, will reopen for its fifth season on Thursday September 15. Inviting guests to once again explore the great outdoors just 90 minutes outside of Dubai, both Hatta Wadi Hub and Hatta Resorts will reopen on the same date.

You’ll be pleased to hear that all of your favourite alfresco activities will return. So you’ll be able to enjoy a day of archery, ziplines, axe-throwing, paragliding, horse riding and off-roading on electric scooters. There will also be a brand new addition – an adventure ropes course – which both children and adults can test their nerve on.

For weekend getaways, you’ll be able to book Hatta’s array of rustic-luxe glamping options for stays from September 15, including the original Sedr Trailers and Damani Lodges. Returning for season five will also be Hatta Caravan Park and Hatta Dome Park, both introduced to great success last year.

If you can’t wait until September, some Hatta attractions remain open through the summer including Hatta Kayak. Open from 7am to 11pm and 3pm to 9pm, there’s kayaks, pedalos, water bikes and electric donuts for singles and doubles available to hire. You can still take to Hatta’s hiking and biking trails through the summer, although visitors are advised to be cautious when hiking and cycling during the summer and plan their trips around the summer heat. You’re welcome to take your own mountain bikes if you have them, or rent a bike from Hubbers , the mountain bike centre at Hatta Wadi Hub.

Last season, Hatta had its most successful season in four years, welcoming more than 200,000 visitors across its 8-month run.

visithatta.com