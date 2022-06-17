It’s shopping time…

Thanks to high humidity levels and the sweltering heat, being outdoors in Dubai is probably far down on your list of things to do. Luckily, Dubai is jam-packed with fun indoor activities. And, if you like your spot of shopping, skip the malls and head to one of these indoor markets in Dubai.

Here are 6 indoor markets in Dubai to check out over the summer

Arte: The Makers Markets

When: Every Saturday, 10am to 6pm

Support local artisans at Arte The Makers’ Market. The venue alternates between Mercato Mall on Jumeirah Beach Road and Times Square Center on Sheikh Zayed Road. You will find homeware, all styles of art, candles, jewellery, skincare products, home decor, bags, clothes and much more. Follow them on @artauae to stay up to date with the latest information.

There Goes The Neighbourhood

When: July 30 and 31

This alternative market takes place at One Life Kitchen and Café in Dubai Design District. Curated by African Diaspora, expect 20 market vendors, sip and paint workshops, games, wine and biltong (a form of dried, cured meat), and Afro-trivia. There will also be plenty of South African braai and more street food options. The beats at the event are provided by T-Bass, Maro, C-Boy, Obeekhay, DJ Andy and more plus there’s live music by DJ Meky, DJ Swanahh, Stickystrings and more. The next event is on July 30 and 31.

Urban Market

When: July 9

Taking place at the cool Radisson Red Hotel Dubai Silicon Oasis, you will be able to shop from vintage, thrift and local sellers. Last time, the event included live music and an open mic at Oui Bar. The market will announce its plans for the next market in the next couple of days.

Ripe Market at Jumeirah Village Circle

When: July 17 and 31, August 14 and 28, September 11 and 25, and October 9.

Head to Ripe Market at Circle Mall in Jumeirah Village Circle and shop from a selection of home-grown SME businesses. There will be fashion, art, jewellery, homeware and even some tasty treats waiting for you. The market opens from 10am to 7pm. Follow @ripemarket for the latest.

Ripe Market at Me-aisem City Centre

When: June 19, July 3 and 17, August 7 and 21, September 4 and 18, and October 2.

The Ripe Market will be popping up at Me’aisem City Centre twice a month where you can shop for a selection of homegrown local businesses. Expect to see fashion, art, jewellery, homeware and food. For more information and to stay up to date with the latest news, head to @ripemarket

Ripe Market at Times Square Center

When: June 19, July 3, 10 and 17, August 7, 14 and 21, September 4, 11 and 18, and October 2 and 9.

Ripe Market pops up three times a month at Time Square Centre with homegrown vendors selling art, craft, fashion, jewellery, accessories and home decor. Fuel up with treats or take a gift home for loved ones at the food stalls.

