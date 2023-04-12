Yep, we’re getting another one…

Dubai and malls go together the same way shawarmas go together with pickles. We have plenty to choose from, but it’s still never enough. If you live on the side of town way past JLT (where the city’s skylines start to disappear), you have good ol’ Ibn Battuta Mall for your shopping sprees, but soon, you will be able to add Expo City Mall to your options.

The Dubai Media Office recently tweeted that the mall is scheduled to officially open in 2024. This means we only have nine months to wait (in excitement). The Expo City Mall promises to have an extensive offering of over 190 shops; and food and beverage outlets. The mall will be based in the new Emaar South project.

.@expocitydubai Mall is scheduled to inaugurate in 2024, featuring an extensive offering of over 190 shops and F&B outlets, situated in the prominent Emaar South project. pic.twitter.com/Rx9fWJE347 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 11, 2023

Expo City Dubai is a 15-minute city that was home to the iconic Expo 2020 Dubai. It has been open to the public for quite some time now and there are plenty of dining options and attractions to see. When the mall opens, we’re sure it will create a new buzz for the Expo site.

But wait, there’s more…

Remember when we said we have plenty of mall options? Well, Expo City Mall isn’t the only one that’s coming up.

In Meydan, we’re waiting for a mega mall spanning almost 1.5 million square metres called Meydan One. It will be home to an array of shops, restaurants and some epic entertainment facilities. We have not yet received any further updates, but we’re hopeful and keeping our eyes open for updates.

Further afield in the capital, we have seen the rapid development of the new, Reem Mall. The mega project has had somewhat of a soft opening, with an extensive list of shops and F&B outlets that are already open and plenty more to come. It will be home to the spectacular Snow Abu Dhabi which is set to open this year – another project we (and the rest of UAE) are really excited about.

Images: Supplied