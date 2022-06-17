For me, when a day passes without learning anything new, I consider it a wasted day of my life – Sheikh Mohammed

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai recently inaugurated the Mohammed bin Rashid Library which opened its doors this week on June 16.

Sheikh Mohammed toured the one billion dirham project during which he stated, ‘Today we launch a cultural and intellectual edifice for our new generations, through which we aim to promote reading, spread knowledge and support researchers and scientists. Our goal is to illuminate the human mind.’

In a video posted on the Ruler of Dubai’s Instagram, he highlighted the importance of reading and said, ‘The economy needs knowledge…politics need wisdom… nations need to learn… and all of that can be found in books.’

A video shared on his official Instagram account shows Sheikh Mohammed during his tour of the library where we can hear him say, ‘Reading is nourishment for the soul and mind.’

We hear the Ruler of Dubai speaking about the importance of knowledge as the video shows him speaking to children ‘History’, he says, ‘teaches us that civilisations rise and nations prosper through knowledge. Knowledge is endless and it never stops.’

The video ends with a clip of Sheikh Mohammed during a summit meeting where he says, ‘For me, when a day passes without learning anything new, I consider it a wasted day of my life.’

Speaking on the opening of the library, His Excellency Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said ‘The Mohammed bin Rashid Library is one of the most unique public libraries in the region and across the world. This ambitious monument reflects His Highness’s vision and mindset, aimed at enhancing the UAE’s knowledge and culture sector, and building a widely-enlightened and scientifically-rich generation to lead our future and elevate our culture.’

About the Mohammed bin Rashid Library

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library has nine libraries including The General Library, The Emirates Library, The Young Adults Library, The Children’s Library, The Special Collection Library, The Maps and Atlases Library, The Media and Arts Library, The Business Library and The Periodical Library.

The library provides access to a wide range of e-books and other digital media, and access to millions of books, information sources and pieces of content from around the world.

You can read more about what’s inside the Mohammed bin Rashid Library here.