When it comes to health and beauty, it can sometimes feel like there are so many potential treatments, but so little time. Welcome to Blended Wellness – a multipurpose venue where you can, well, blend your treatments together and move seamlessly between a workout to a massage or a haircut.

Located inside Dukes The Palm on Palm Jumeirah, it covers seven core areas: a spa, fit, salon, DuBanya (a Russian banya, no less), barbershop, aesthetic and within. Some sections are separated by gender, but there is the opportunity to book sessions for couples. Best of all, it’s all under one roof, so it’s a one-stop spot for your spa and salon needs.

A good way to judge a venue is how they manage a mishap. When I arrived, there was a problem with my booking and the zen atmosphere was interrupted by a fire alarm. A problem or two is expected, as it only recently opened, after all. Despite this, I was well looked after and relaxed into my Blended Wellness experience.

A quick session in the sauna – which may be on the smaller side but is a welcome addition – helped get those pores open. Take your pick from the salt cave, Himalayan salt sauna and, if you’re feeling brave, cold plunge pools. Guests who have booked treatments can enjoy it for free, but walk-in guests are charged Dhs180 for 30 minutes.

Not all spas are created equal, and when facials are on the menu, it separates the amateurs from the professionals. More often than not, it’s a one cream fits all.

At Blended Wellness my face was in the spotlight – literally – as the therapist took a good look at my skin, stretching it one way and prodding it another. She then came to the conclusion that I needed a charcoal mask to tackle dehydration and adult acne.

She was on point – not only did she recommended products I recently started using and noticed a difference with, but in the 20-minute facial, she was able to give me tips that have taken me years to figure out on my own.

The facial combined extractions – goodbye clogged pores, hello smooth skin – with a face and head massage. While it was on the short side, I’d recommend booking a longer one, for example the 60-minute Luxe Skin Deep Cleanse (Dhs500).

Finding a good hairdresser when you move to a new place is the stuff that #hairgoals are made of. It may have taken me more than one year, but Blended Wellness helped me find The One: Lucy.

The salon is oh-so slick with its industrial chic interiors, massage chairs and healthy shakes. The wash, cut and finish (Dhs350) included the right amount of small talk, accompanied by a whole lot of attention to my hair.

My hairdresser listened to my needs and actually delivered – which is surprisingly rare. A facial and haircut later, I left knowing where to go for a good hair and skin day.

Blended Wellness, Dukes Hotel, A Royal Hideaway Resort, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 423 8313. blendedwellness.com

