The best things to do in Dubai this week: June 13 to 16
A new Italian restaurant, a quiz night with top prizes up for grabs, and a live performance at Bla Bla…
With a new week comes a whole host of new things to do, whether you’re looking for ladies’ nights, yoga classes or cool pool days, we’ve got you covered.
Here are the best things to do in Dubai this week.
Monday June 13
Check out a brand new restaurant in JGE
The second Dubai outpost of Bussola opens today, Monday June 13, inside the clubhouse at Jumeirah Golf Estates. For those unfamiliar, Bussola is a relaxed lounge, casual pizzeria and chic Italian restaurant that’s long drawn Dubai diners for lazy lunches, pretty sundowners and alfresco evenings. Its menu of Italian classics ranges from seafood inspired by the southern Riviera, to fresh salads, homemade pastas and indulgent desserts.
Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm weekdays, 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm weekends. Tel: (0)4 586 7760, dubaigolf.com
Kick off the week with a fun-filled pool day
With a boho-chic aesthetic, cabana-lined pool and plush sunbeds on the gorgeous white sand, a pool day at White Beach is the perfect way to stay cool this summer. Dip between a shaded lounger and the temperature-controlled pool, and sip on perfectly blended froses as you work on your tan. Mid-week loungers are Dhs200 but you’ll get Dhs100 of that back to spend on food and drink, with tasty dishes like grilled octopus, burrata pizzetta and lobster linguine available to order a la carte.
White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @whitebeach
Tuesday June 14
Sip unlimited drinks at a stunning rooftop with CE LA VI’s new ladies’ night
Splash Ladies’ Night is a new ladies’ night at CE LA VI. One of the most stunning rooftops in the city, there’s unlimited drinks for Dhs150 from 10pm to 1am, while you soak up the incredible skyline views and listen to live DJ sets from Dj Stasi Sanlin.
CE LA VI, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 10pm to 1am, Tuesdays, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 582 6111, @celavidubai
Test your knowledge at a brand new quiz night
McGettigan’s JLT is launching the Can’t Lose Quiz this Tuesday, where there’s Dhs1.5 million in prizes up for grabs. Taking place every Tuesday from 8pm and hosted by radio hosts Jono and Rich, team leaders can sign their quiz team up using the Unlocked app, which will keep track of your points each week. Fly Dubai flights, PS5s, hotel stays, brunches and more are all up for grabs.
McGettigan’s JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm onwards, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 356 0470, mcgettigans.com/cantlosequiz
Wednesday June 15
Get bendy at the last morning yoga session at Aura this season
Stretch it out at the world’s highest infinity pool, Aura Skypool, with a one-hour class led by renowned Dubai-based yogi, Dina Ghandour. The last session of the season is this Wednesday June 15, taking place at 9am on the sun-soaked palm-facing deck, which offers spectacular views of Dubai as your stretch your way through the session. Afterwards, you’ll fuel up with a wholesome breakfast, featuring dishes such as acai bowl, avocado on toast, or an Asian brunch bowl, accompanied by coffee or tea.
Thursday June 16
Check out a burlesque night at a new secret bar
Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a secret bar? There’s something especially exciting about walking through a hidden door to discover an exclusive party happening behind it. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, as Green Room has opened its (secret) doors. For something a little more entertaining, get ready for a burlesque night every Thursday, Friday, Saturday. With live singer Ayesha Reid and her talented dance group, guests will enjoy dinner and a show with dishes from the a la carte menu.
Green Room, Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7pm to late. Tel: (0)54 233 5555. @greenroomsoho
Enjoy a unique four-hands dinner
Treat your senses to something new with a special one-off dinner at funky French brasserie, Le Guépard. The Alserkal Avenue spot is hosting a four-hands dinner with its in-house chef, Yanis Yahoui, better known as Chef Yax, and French Michelin-level chef Omar Dhiab. On Thursday June 16 and Friday June 17, the two chefs will collaborate on an experimental dinner designed to ‘draw the diner’s attention deeper into the flavours and textures’. The seven-course menu, priced at Dhs600 per person, promises to leave a long-lasting impression with a list of ingredients kept firmly under wraps until opening night.
Le Guépard, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, June 16 and 17, 8.30pm, Dhs600. @le_guepard_dubai
See a UK R&B star live at Bla Bla
British R&B star Iyaz is set to perform in Dubai this week, presenting some of his biggest hits at The Tent at Bla Bla. Famous for tunes including Replay, Solo and So Big, see the rapper perform while enjoying sips and serves from nine different bars. Entry is free before 10pm, while after 10pm and for areas closest to the stage, minimum spend applies.
The Tent at Bla Bla, JBR, 10pm onwards, Thursday June 16. Tel: (058) 606 3535, blabladubai.ae