The best things to do in Dubai this week: June 13 to 16

A new Italian restaurant, a quiz night with top prizes up for grabs, and a live performance at Bla Bla…

With a new week comes a whole host of new things to do, whether you’re looking for ladies’ nights, yoga classes or cool pool days, we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday June 13

Check out a brand new restaurant in JGE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The second Dubai outpost of Bussola opens today, Monday June 13, inside the clubhouse at Jumeirah Golf Estates. For those unfamiliar, Bussola is a relaxed lounge, casual pizzeria and chic Italian restaurant that’s long drawn Dubai diners for lazy lunches, pretty sundowners and alfresco evenings. Its menu of Italian classics ranges from seafood inspired by the southern Riviera, to fresh salads, homemade pastas and indulgent desserts.

Bussola, Jumeirah Golf Estates, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm weekdays, 12pm to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm weekends. Tel: (0)4 586 7760, dubaigolf.com

Kick off the week with a fun-filled pool day

With a boho-chic aesthetic, cabana-lined pool and plush sunbeds on the gorgeous white sand, a pool day at White Beach is the perfect way to stay cool this summer. Dip between a shaded lounger and the temperature-controlled pool, and sip on perfectly blended froses as you work on your tan. Mid-week loungers are Dhs200 but you’ll get Dhs100 of that back to spend on food and drink, with tasty dishes like grilled octopus, burrata pizzetta and lobster linguine available to order a la carte.

White Beach, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 8pm daily. Tel: (0)4 426 2626, @whitebeach

Tuesday June 14

Sip unlimited drinks at a stunning rooftop with CE LA VI’s new ladies’ night

Splash Ladies’ Night is a new ladies’ night at CE LA VI. One of the most stunning rooftops in the city, there’s unlimited drinks for Dhs150 from 10pm to 1am, while you soak up the incredible skyline views and listen to live DJ sets from Dj Stasi Sanlin.

CE LA VI, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, 10pm to 1am, Tuesdays, Dhs150. Tel: (0)4 582 6111, @celavidubai

Test your knowledge at a brand new quiz night

McGettigan’s JLT is launching the Can’t Lose Quiz this Tuesday, where there’s Dhs1.5 million in prizes up for grabs. Taking place every Tuesday from 8pm and hosted by radio hosts Jono and Rich, team leaders can sign their quiz team up using the Unlocked app, which will keep track of your points each week. Fly Dubai flights, PS5s, hotel stays, brunches and more are all up for grabs.

McGettigan’s JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 8pm onwards, Tuesdays. Tel: (0)4 356 0470, mcgettigans.com/cantlosequiz

Wednesday June 15

Get bendy at the last morning yoga session at Aura this season

Stretch it out at the world’s highest infinity pool, Aura Skypool, with a one-hour class led by renowned Dubai-based yogi, Dina Ghandour. The last session of the season is this Wednesday June 15, taking place at 9am on the sun-soaked palm-facing deck, which offers spectacular views of Dubai as your stretch your way through the session. Afterwards, you’ll fuel up with a wholesome breakfast, featuring dishes such as acai bowl, avocado on toast, or an Asian brunch bowl, accompanied by coffee or tea.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 10am, Wednesday, Dhs280. auraskypool.com

Thursday June 16

Check out a burlesque night at a new secret bar

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a secret bar? There’s something especially exciting about walking through a hidden door to discover an exclusive party happening behind it. That’s exactly what you’ll find at Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah, as Green Room has opened its (secret) doors. For something a little more entertaining, get ready for a burlesque night every Thursday, Friday, Saturday. With live singer Ayesha Reid and her talented dance group, guests will enjoy dinner and a show with dishes from the a la carte menu.